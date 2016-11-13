Rangers sail to 4-1 win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Michael Grabner started the scoring for the New York Rangers, who used a balanced attack to beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The speedy right winger scored his eighth goal of the season at 6:32 of the first period before center Derek Stepan notched the eventual winning goal at 11:59.

"I think it's just all four lines are clicking and scoring goals," said Grabner, who's just one goal from matching his total from last season that took him 80 games to accomplish. "It's tough to defend for the other teams when you have four lines that can score.

"I think we've shown that night in and night out that every line contributes offensively, and at the same time we're pretty good in our D-zone, too. It's tough to defend."

Rookie left wingers Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Vesey then added goals in the second period for the Rangers (11-4-0), who continue their four-game road trip with a visit to Edmonton to face the Oilers on Sunday night.

Goalie Henrik Lundqvist had 35 saves to improve his record to 8-4.

"He's making key saves, especially early in the year and early in games," Grabner said. "He was making some big saves for us and getting us going. He's one of the best goalies in the world."

In turn, Lundqvist commended the offense in front of him for giving him a lot of support.

"It's impressive to see how we create chances every game," Lundqvist said. "Sometimes it's tough against different lineups, different systems, but we've been able to create a lot of scoring chances. Even the games we haven't scored a lot we've had a lot of chances to do so. It gives the team a lot of confidence knowing we can score if we really have to."

Goalie Brian Elliott finished with 24 saves for the Flames (5-10-1), who have lost four straight games and six of their past seven.

"Everybody's a good hockey player in here," said Elliott, who remained upbeat despite the loss. "It's about coming together and playing as a team and not getting down. The key to confidence is keeping each other up and (when) things don't go your way, keep pushing. I think we saw a little bit of that shine through in the third period. The guys came out and really gave it their all."

Left winger Micheal Ferland scored Calgary's goal in the third period.

Ferland broke Lundqvist's shutout bid at 11:12 when he converted a feed from defenseman TJ Brodie during a man advantage for the Flames. It was the first power-play goal on home ice for the Flames in 29 opportunities.

"As the game went on, it just ended up being too little, too late," rookie defenseman Brett Kulak said. "We started pushing back hard in the second half of the game and we were just as good, if not better than them, but four goals is hard to come back from."

Grabner opened the scoring when he snapped a shot to the top corner over Elliott's glove hand to give New York an early lead.

The Rangers extended that advantage to 2-0 when Stepan took a return pass from center Chris Kreider for an easy tap-in goal.

Although the Flames outshot the Rangers 10-9 in the first period, they weren't able to beat Lundqvist, who stopped a breakaway attempt by left winger Johnny Gaudreau with one minute to play before the intermission.

Vesey redirected a pass from defenseman Ryan McDonagh through Elliott's legs at 9:26 of the second before Buchnevich finished a nice three-way passing play at 14:22 to put the Rangers up 4-0.

NOTES: Rangers rookie LW Pavel Buchnevich ran his goal-scoring streak to four games. ... New York C Josh Jooris missed his eighth straight game with a shoulder injury. Jooris played two seasons for the Flames before signing as a free agent with the Rangers in July. ... New York D Adam Clendening and C Oscar Lindberg sat out as healthy scratches. ... The Flames recalled RW Garnet Hathaway from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Hathaway was one of Calgary's healthy scratches along with D Jyrki Jokipakka. ... Flames rookie RW Matthew Tkachuk missed his second straight game because of a cut on his wrist that he sustained in practice Wednesday. ... The Flames were also without RW Kris Versteeg (groin) and C Lance Bouma (upper body). ... After scoring 15 goals in 60 games in 2015-16, Rangers RW Rick Nash netted seven in his first 14 games this season. He scored his 400th career goal in a 5-3 loss at home to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.