Preview: Rangers at Flyers

With Henrik Lundqvist dealing with what the New York Rangers deem a “minor issue”, Cam Talbot makes his NHL debut on Thursday, when the club plays the penultimate contest of its season-high nine-game road trip against the reeling Philadelphia Flyers. Talbot and Jason Missiaen have served as Lundqvist’s backups since the Rangers waived veteran Martin Biron last week. “I am extremely excited,” Talbot said. “It’s every kid’s dream that grows up playing hockey to one day get the chance to play in the NHL.”

While the Rangers have plummeted to second-to-last in the Metropolitan Division, they still are ahead of the cellar-dwelling Flyers. Philadelphia has been licking its wounds for a solid week since suffering its fourth straight setback - a 4-1 loss to Keystone State rival Pittsburgh. Veteran center Vincent Lecavalier (lower-body) and Scott Hartnell (upper-body) returned to practice and are listed as day-to-day, with the former expected to shift to right wing on the same line as captain Claude Giroux.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (2-5-0): New York’s offensive woes once again were on display as it handed New Jersey its lone win, a 4-0 decision on Saturday. The Rangers have scored just 11 goals this season to match Philadelphia for the league low but have enjoyed considerable success against their long-time division rival. New York had won 11 straight versus Philadelphia before the latter claimed the final two contests of the five-game season series in 2012-13.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (1-7-0): Coach Craig Berube has replaced Kimmo Timonen with fellow veteran defenseman Mark Streit on the point of the first power-play unit. “I‘m mad about it, yeah. ... I‘m not mad about the guys, I‘m not mad about the coaches,” Timonen said. “I‘m just mad about myself. Need to be better out there.” Timonen, who has been held off the scoresheet with the man advantage in the team’s eight games, collected 17 points on the power play last season - third-most among defensemen.

OVERTIME

1. Although his team is off to a franchise-worst start, Giroux proclaimed that the Flyers “will make the playoffs.”

2. New York C Brad Richards has scored four of his team’s 11 goals.

3. Steve Mason turned aside 38 shots in his first home start in Philadelphia en route to a 4-2 win over New York on April 16.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Flyers 1