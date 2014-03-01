Preview: Rangers at Flyers

After guiding Team Sweden to a silver medal at the Winter Olympics, Henrik Lundqvist looks to continue his positive momentum on Saturday afternoon, when he leads the visiting New York Rangers against the Metropolitan Division-rival Philadelphia Flyers. Lundqvist watched as backup Cam Talbot turned aside 31 shots and came within 12 seconds of his third shutout on Thursday in New York’s 2-1 victory over reigning Stanley Cup-champion Chicago. Rick Nash scored for the eighth time in 11 games as the Rangers recorded their 12th victory in 16 contests.

Second-place New York holds a three-point advantage over Philadelphia, which cruised into the Olympic break having won four in a row before getting blitzed for five second-period goals en route to a 7-3 setback to San Jose on Thursday. Matt Read collected a goal and an assist against the Sharks and did the same in the Flyers’ 2-1 victory over the Rangers on Oct. 24. Talbot started that game as well, but Lundqvist made 37 saves in New York’s 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Jan. 12 to improve to 26-12-3 lifetime versus the division rival.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (33-24-3): Defenseman Dan Girardi removed any doubt about his future with the team by agreeing to terms on a six-year, $33 million contract extension on Friday. “Dan has been a Ranger for his entire career, signing with us as an undrafted free agent and working his way to become a top defenseman in the NHL,” general manager Glen Sather told the New York Daily News. “His dedication to this club, as a leader both on the ice and in the locker room, is invaluable to this team.” Captain Ryan Callahan reportedly is searching for a long-term contract, while Tampa Bay captain Martin St. Louis requested a trade specifically to the Rangers as the NHL deadline looms on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (30-24-6): Coach Craig Berube didn’t mince words as he did his best to put the loss to San Jose in his rear-view mirror. “I expect a big game against the Rangers, I really do,” Berube said. “(The players are) embarrassed. We’re all embarrassed from (Thursday).” Steve Mason was pulled after yielding four goals on 16 shots versus the Sharks but made 30 saves in Philadelphia’s victory over New York in October.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Derick Brassard also tallied versus Philadelphia last month, and his first-period goal on Thursday extended his point streak to seven games. Brassard has collected four goals and five assists during the stretch.

2. Flyers veteran D Kimmo Timonen sat out Thursday’s game after helping Finland to a bronze medal at the Sochi Winter Games. Timonen is expected to play Saturday.

3. New York LW Benoit Pouliot, who notched an assist in his last meeting with Philadelphia, has scored two goals and set up two others in the last three contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Flyers 1