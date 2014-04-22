Preview: Rangers at Flyers

After ending their nine-game losing streak at Madison Square Garden, the Philadelphia Flyers look to extend their run of success at home against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, when the Metropolitan Division rivals meet for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Philadelphia avenged a series-opening 4-1 setback by rebounding from an early two-goal deficit to post a 4-2 victory on Sunday. Ray Emery will make his third consecutive start in place of the injured Steve Mason, who ruled himself out for Tuesday with an upper-body injury.

The Flyers return to the comforts of Wells Fargo Center, where they claimed both regular-season meetings with the Rangers to push their home winning streak in the all-time series to three games. New York has made itself at home on the road by winning a franchise-best 25 games this season, tops in the Eastern Conference. “If you look at our road record, we have that because we continue to play the same high-tempo, north-south type of game and rolling the lines quickly,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: After struggling to adjust to his new team, Martin St. Louis has hit the ground running in the postseason. The 38-year-old has scored a goal and set up two others in the first two games of the series and has two tallies and eight assists in nine career playoff meetings with the Flyers. St. Louis’ three points are tied for the team lead with Brad Richards, who collected a goal and two assists in Game 1.

ABOUT THE FLYERS: Craig Berube hardly was a choirboy during his playing days, but the rugged Philadelphia coach knows his team needs to be more disciplined in this series. “Let’s just say we don’t want to give them six power plays every game,” Berube said of the Rangers, who have converted 3-of-12 chances with the man advantage. “We have to be better. We can’t take penalties the way we are. ... You can’t take emotional, dumb ones and careless penalties. It’s going to hurt you.”

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux finished third in the league in points with 86, but he has yet to register a shot on goal in the series.

2. New York LW Rick Nash has picked up an assist in each game of the set but has just two goals in 18 career postseason contests.

3. Flyers D Braydon Coburn led the team in shots (five) and ice time (21:58) in Game 2.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Flyers 2