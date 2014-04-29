Preview: Rangers at Flyers

Claude Giroux stopped short of making any guarantees as the Philadelphia Flyers attempt to stave off elimination against the visiting New York Rangers in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Tuesday. “I’ll keep it to myself,” the Flyers captain told the Philadelphia Inquirer. Giroux has been quite successful with his proclamations this season, guaranteeing that the team would make the playoffs after a franchise-worst 1-7-0 start and that it would win Game 4 of the series.

Giroux was able to score his first goal of the matchup on Sunday, but New York held on for a 4-2 victory to take a 3-2 lead in the series. While the Rangers clearly have the advantage, the team has dropped 11 consecutive games when up in a series dating to 2009. “That’s an interesting stat,” defenseman Dan Girardi told the New York Daily News. “I think it’s just a matter of when we have a team down, we just have to find that next gear and never let off the gas.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS, MSG (New York), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Although he led the team with 26 goals in the regular season, Rick Nash has yet to find the back of the net in this series. “He’s due,” coach Alain Vigneault said of Nash, who is tied for the team lead in shots with Brad Richards (23). “He’s had some great looks and is working really hard. ... He’s doing a lot of the right things, and sooner or later the puck is going to go in.” The 29-year-old Nash has just one postseason goal in 17 games with the Rangers.

ABOUT THE FLYERS: Coach Craig Berube did not divulge whether veteran Hal Gill or fellow defenseman Erik Gustafsson would be inserted into the lineup for Tuesday’s tilt. The 39-year-old Gill struggled in his series debut, highlighted by his fumbling of the puck in his skates that ultimately led to a New York goal in Game 5. Gustafsson offers more speed than the plodding Gill as Berube weighs the pros and cons while looking to replace Nicklas Grossmann, who suffered a lower-body injury in Game 4.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia is 3-14 in a series when trailing by a 3-2 deficit but was victorious in both Games 6 and 7 in its most recent scenario (versus Buffalo, 2011).

2. The Rangers have failed on their last 15 power-play opportunities.

3. Should the Flyers emerge victorious, the teams will play a third contest in four nights as they reconvene in New York for Game 7 on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Flyers 2