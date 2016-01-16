Preview: Rangers at Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds doesn’t need to be reminded of the compete level of the New York Rangers, regardless of their current woes. Simmonds and the surging Flyers look to continue their respective hot streaks on Saturday afternoon when their Metropolitan Division rivals pay a visit to the Wells Fargo Center.

“This is my fifth year in a Philadelphia uniform, and since Game 1 against the Rangers it’s been a bitter battle every single game,” Simmonds told Philly.com. “I expect nothing different.” The 27-year-old Simmonds scored to help the Flyers post their fourth straight victory overall and sixth in a row at home with a 3-2 triumph over Boston on Wednesday. Simmonds also had two goals and two assists this season in a pair of wins over the Rangers, who have lost 15 of their last 22. Defenseman Dan Girardi missed Thursday’s 3-1 setback to the New York Islanders due to a hand injury, but is expected to draw back into the lineup on Saturday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN Philadelphia, RSN

ABOUT THE RANGERS (23-15-5): Henrik Lundqvist will get the nod versus the Flyers, against whom he has traditionally dominated (28-13-4) and made 46 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss on Oct. 24. The Swedish Olympian has struggled of late, losing five of his last nine starts while watching the Rangers fall into third place in the Metropolitan. “I want to believe that we’re moving in the right direction here and (will) start winning more consistently,” Lundqvist told the New York Post. “We have to. It’s tight race right now, teams around us are winning.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (19-15-7): Rookie defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere will return from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Gostisbehere serves as the quarterback of the power play, but the team failed on all eight opportunities without him in the lineup. Brandon Manning is expected to be a healthy scratch with the return of the 22-year-old Gostisbehere, who leads all rookie blue-liners with seven goals.

OVERTIME

1. New York is 0-for-18 on the power play in its last seven games.

2. Saturday will mark the first time in NHL history that two Florida-born players could potentially compete in a contest. (Gostisbehere and Rangers RW Jayson Megna).

3. New York RW Kevin Hayes has a goal and two assists in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Flyers 1