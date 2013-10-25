Flyers 2, Rangers 1: Defenseman Braydon Coburn scored to snap a tie early in the third period and Steve Mason turned aside 30 shots as host Philadelphia recorded just its second win of the season.

Matt Read netted his third career short-handed goal before setting up Coburn’s tally for the Flyers, who ended a four-game losing skid.

Brad Richards scored his team-leading fifth goal and Chris Kreider and defenseman John Moore collected assists for their first points of the season. Cam Talbot finished with 25 saves in his NHL debut while playing in place of injured Henrik Lundqvist (undisclosed) for the Rangers, who have dropped two in a row and five of six.

With the score tied at 1-1, Read forced a turnover by stripping the puck before Coburn blasted a shot from just inside the blue line that sailed past a screened Talbot at 3:33 of the third period. New York nearly forged a tie nearly two minutes later, but officials overturned a goal after deeming J.T. Miller used his right skate to kick the puck into the net.

Read opened the scoring at 9:07 into the first period after stripping Derick Brassard of the puck at the blue line and skating up the left wing before wristing a shot between the pads of Talbot. Richards answered with 1:04 remaining in the session as his sharp-angle shot from along the boards below the left circle caromed off Coburn and past Mason.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philadelphia’s Vincent Lecavalier returned following a three-game absence with a lower-body injury. Lecavalier, who has played center throughout his career, was shuffled to right wing while playing with captain C Claude Giroux and LW Michael Raffl. ... New York D Michael Del Zotto returned to the ice following a two-game absence due to the flu. ... Flyers C Max Talbot was drilled face-first into the boards by Rangers LW Benoit Pouliot with three minutes remaining in the second period. Pouliot was whistled for a five-minute major for boarding and a 10-minute game misconduct, but the Flyers couldn’t capitalize. They went 0-for-4 on the power play to drop to 3-for-37 on the season.