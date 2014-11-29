Rangers 3, Flyers 0: Martin St. Louis collected a goal and assist to reach the 1,000-point plateau and Cam Talbot shut out Philadelphia for the second time in 10 days as visiting New York won the opener of the back-to-back series.

After turning aside 31 shots in a 2-0 victory over the Flyers on Nov. 19, Talbot (26 saves) didn’t miss a beat on Friday afternoon en route to his second shutout of the season and fifth career. The 27-year-old stopped 11 shots in the third period as New York recorded its first road shutout of Philadelphia since Feb. 9, 2008.

Rick Nash scored in his fourth straight game and defenseman Dan Boyle tallied for the second consecutive contest for the Rangers, who host the Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Derek Stepan notched three assists to extend his point streak to five games and captain Ryan McDonagh also set up a goal in his return to the lineup from a separated left shoulder suffered Nov. 1 against Winnipeg.

Steve Mason made 21 saves for Philadelphia, which has dropped three in a row and seven of its last eight (1-6-1). Captain Claude Giroux, who entered the day sharing the league lead in shots with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, was limited to one as Philadelphia failed to convert any of its six power-play opportunities in the loss.

Entering the game having yielded 10 power-play goals in their last seven contests, the Flyers fell victim on their first short-handed situation as St. Louis prevented a potential clearing attempt and Boyle unleashed a blast from the point that sailed past a screened Mason 6:10 into the first period. The Rangers doubled the advantage 4:14 into the second as St. Louis cleaned up a juicy rebound following Stepan’s sharp-angle shot, and Nash converted a one-timer on a 3-on-1 rush at 5:30 of the third for his team-leading 16th goal - and second short-handed.

GAME NOTEBOOK: St. Louis became the 81st player overall and sixth undrafted to reach the 1,000-point plateau, joining Wayne Gretzky (2,857), Adam Oates (1,420), Peter Stastny (1,239), Dino Ciccarelli (1,200) and Joe Mullen (1,063) in the latter category. The 39-year-old St. Louis has collected 379 goals and 621 assists in 1,082 games with Calgary, Tampa Bay and New York during 16 seasons in the NHL. ... Stepan has recorded one goal and six assists during his point streak. ... A moment of silence was observed for Pat Quinn, who died on Sunday. Quinn coached the Flyers during the team’s NHL-record 35-game unbeaten streak in the 1979-80 season.