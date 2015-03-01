Flyers 4, Rangers 2: Defenseman Michael Del Zotto burned his former team with a tiebreaking short-handed goal early in the third period as Philadelphia snapped visiting New York’s four-game winning streak.

Michael Raffl added a goal and an assist, Matt Read also tallied and Wayne Simmonds notched a last-second empty-netter as the Flyers beat the Rangers for the first time in four meetings this season. Steve Mason, making his first start in nearly three weeks, turned aside 34 shots as Philadelphia remained six points behind Boston for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

J.T. Miller and defenseman John Moore scored for New York, which had its point streak halted at 10 games (8-0-2) and missed a chance to move into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Cam Talbot, who blanked the Flyers twice in November, made 30 saves in suffering his first regulation defeat in 10 contests (7-1-2).

Read forced a turnover that set in motion his opening goal midway through the first period, as he batted a rebound out of mid-air before going to his forehand and tucking it past Talbot. New York answered only 24 seconds later as Carl Hagelin stole the puck from Philadelphia defenseman Luke Schenn and fed an onrushing Miller, whose initial shot was stopped before he backhanded the rebound past Mason.

The Rangers went ahead 11:55 into the second as Moore’s blast from the left point caromed into the net off the skate of Flyers blue-liner Braydon Coburn, but Raffl tied it just under three minutes later by redirecting Coburn’s slapper. Del Zotto put Philadelphia ahead 79 seconds into the third, taking a cross-slot pass from Sean Couturier and ripping a shot from the left faceoff circle into the top right corner of the net.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Flyers D Nicklas Grossmann did not return after he was struck near the shoulder by a shot off the stick of New York LW Rick Nash early in the second period. ... Miller ended his 22-game goalless drought while Moore registered his first tally since April 3. ... Simmonds scored for the 10th time in 16 games to give him 25 goals on the season. ... Del Zotto’s tally was the seventh game-winner of his career and fourth this campaign.