Flyers bounce back, beat Rangers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Flyers turned an embarrassing loss into motivation.

Right winger Wayne Simmonds scored the tie-breaking goal to lead Philadelphia to a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Centers Vincent Lecavalier and Sean Couturier, and defenseman Luke Schenn also had goals for the Flyers, who moved to within one point of the Rangers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Flyers (31-24-6) beat New York for only the fourth time in 16 games. They were coming off a 7-3 loss at home to San Jose on Thursday night.

”The last game wasn’t a real good effort,“ Flyers defenseman Kimmo Timonen said. ”There wasn’t much talk because you don’t need to talk because everyone realized that we played bad.

“We can be a lot better than that. Today was good. It was a good team effort and everybody’s working hard.”

Left winger Chris Kreider and center Derick Brassard had goals for the Rangers (33-25-3).

New York beat defending Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks in their first game following the Olympic break.

But they couldn’t carry that momentum against their division rival two days later.

“Five-on-five, I thought we were alright but it was a hard-fought game and they were able to capitalize on a few more of their chances than we were,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said.

After the Rangers scored two in a row to tie it, Simmonds scored a power-play goal on a turnaround shot to give Philadelphia a 3-2 lead in the second period.

Schenn got his first goal in 23 games for a two-goal cushion in the third.

Lecavalier and Couturier scored 66 seconds apart to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Lecavalier scored on a fluky bounce to put the Flyers up, 1-0, for the fifth time in their last six games. His wrist shot hit an opponent’s stick on its way past goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

Couturier then scored on a nifty play, kicking the puck to himself and beating Lundqvist on a nice deke with a top-shelf shot.

“I think we have character,” Couturier said. “Guys don’t accept those types of losses, and we just want to bounce back and show we have character, and battle hard the next game.”

Kreider tipped in Rick Nash’s shot to cut it to 2-1 early in the second period shortly after the Rangers had a goal waved off.

Kreider missed an empty net later in the second period, but Brassard scored a power-play goal to tie it. He beat goalie Steve Mason between the legs.

Flyers left winger Scott Hartnell had two penalties in the opening six minutes, but the Rangers couldn’t score. Mason stonewalled Ryan Callahan on New York’s best chance.

“They had a tough one here the other night against San Jose,” Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi said. “The coaches told us, we knew they were going to come out hard and physical and want to get a good start, and we just weren’t able to match the intensity, match the hitting.”

NOTES: The teams split the first two meetings, each winning on home ice. The Flyers beat G Cam Talbot in a 2-1 win at home on Oct. 24. ... Talbot started in place of Henrik Lundqvist in the Rangers’ 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, and came within 12 seconds of shutting out the defending Stanley Cup champions. ... Lundqvist was back in the lineup vs. the Flyers in his first start since leading Sweden to a silver medal in the Sochi Olympics. ... Flyers D Kimmo Timonen was back in the lineup after being rested in the first game following the break. ... Rangers D Dan Girardi signed a contract extension Friday reportedly worth $33 million over six years.