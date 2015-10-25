Flyers prevail over Rangers in shootout

PHILADELPHIA -- Game 1 of a five-game season series between Metropolitan Division rivals had the energy and pace of the playoffs.

After the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers failed to settle the outcome in regulation Saturday night, a pulsating overtime couldn’t do the trick, either.

Ultimately in the shootout, the Flyers claimed a 3-2 win at a buzzing Wells Fargo Center.

“We’ve always had good games against them and tonight was no different,” Philadelphia goalie Steve Mason said. “It was a hard fight right until the end and I think the guys really deserved to win tonight. They were working hard and (the Rangers are) not an easy team to beat.”

Centers Sam Gagner and Claude Giroux scored in the shootout, with Giroux providing the decisive goal to give the Flyers (4-2-1) their fourth win in the last five games.

In 2014-15, the Flyers went 1-3-0 against the Rangers. With the most recent win, Philadelphia has beaten New York just six times in its last 22 tries.

“Our guys did what we needed to do to build a win tonight,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “Nights like this, sometimes it takes all the way through the last shooter in a shootout. It went our way in a shootout.”

Meanwhile, the Rangers (5-2-2) had their two-game winning streak snapped.

“There’s no doubt it was an entertaining game, up and down on both sides,” New York coach Alain Vigneault said. “It was hard fought, both goaltenders had to make some big saves.”

Both were lights out in the third period and brilliant in overtime. Mason (2-2-1) outlasted Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (4-2-2) in an epic battle by making 37 saves and stopping three of four in the shootout to win it.

“You definitely take notice to when a guy is on and tonight (Lundqvist) was definitely on his game,” Mason said. “That’s just a great challenge whether it’s Henrik Lundqvist or any other goaltender in the league.”

Impressively, Lundqvist stopped 46 shots, falling to 28-13-4 lifetime against the Flyers. He stopped only one shot in the shootout.

“It’s definitely hard on goalies,” Rangers defenseman Keith Yandle said of three-on-three overtime followed by a shootout. “I can’t speak for them, I don’t know if they like it or if they don’t like it, but it’s nice to have the best goalie in the world on your team.”

The game featured 87 shots, including great looks in a chaotic overtime, but neither Mason nor Lundqvist could be beaten.

Until the shootout.

“I‘m not sure at this time if there is a way to handle it,” Vigneault said of three-on-three overtime. “As soon as somebody gets beat one-on-one, you’ve got an outnumbered situation going back the other way.”

Before all the madness, Flyers center Scott Laughton took advantage of a Rangers turnover and snapped a 1-1 tie on a slap shot from the circle to hand Philadelphia the lead 2:07 into the second period.

New York quickly countered 2 1/2 minutes later with a power-play goal from center Derick Brassard, assisted by right winger Kevin Hayes and left winger Chris Kreider. A two-minute holding penalty committed by left winger Jakub Voracek gave the Rangers a man advantage and they took advantage to knot the score entering the third period.

Flyers defenseman Mark Streit opened the scoring a little past the midpoint of the first period by blasting a shot past Lundqvist from the point on a nice find from right winger Wayne Simmonds.

But just like in the second, the Rangers responded two minutes later when center J.T. Miller took a deflection in front and batted it home for New York’s first goal.

In the end, the Flyers had the last laugh.

“Yeah, it was a crazy game,” Mason said.

NOTES: Flyers LW Michael Raffl left in the second period with an upper-body injury. He’s considered day-to-day. Rangers LW Viktor Stalberg also left the game with an upper-body injury and is day to day. ... Flyers C Sean Couturier and G Michal Neuvirth were out of the lineup with upper-body injuries. Both are considered day to day after leaving Wednesday’s game and not returning. With Neuvirth out, the Flyers recalled G Jason LaBarbera before the game. ... Rangers RW Emerson Etem and D Dylan McIlrath were healthy scratches. Both have appeared in one game this season. ... Flyers D Brandon Manning was back in the lineup after sitting out as a healthy scratch on Wednesday. ... Rangers C Derek Stepan played on his usual top line after missing practice Friday. Stepan underwent surgery on his wisdom tooth Wednesday. He entered the game as New York’s third-leading goal scorer. ... Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier and D Luke Schenn were healthy scratches. Lecavalier has yet to play this season.