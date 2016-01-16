Like broken record, Lundqvist does it for Rangers

PHILADELPHIA -- With each brilliant save Saturday, goaltender Henrik Lundqvist began making history.

Lundqvist capped it by turning away all three shots in a shootout, lifting the New York Rangers to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

For Lundqvist, the victory made him the first goalie in NHL history to win at least 20 games in each of his first 11 seasons.

“I take a lot of pride in my numbers,” Lundqvist said. “You work hard. I want to make the most of my career. I try to work hard and try to help this team win games.”

He did exactly that on Saturday.

Lundqvist was sensational -- especially in overtime -- while right winger Mats Zuccarello won it for the Rangers (24-15-5) with the only goal in the skills competition.

“I’ve been lucky to be a part of so many good teams, great players who have been supportive,” Lundqvist said. “And also I’ve been given an opportunity to play so many games.”

And many facing Philadelphia, a team he’s 29-13-4 lifetime against after making 34 saves.

The Flyers (19-15-8) erased a 2-1 third-period deficit with a power-play goal by right winger Wayne Simmonds, but Lundqvist was too good as their rally fell short and four-game winning streak was snapped.

“He’s a good goaltender obviously -- he’s been for a long time,” Philadelphia center Claude Giroux said. “It’s always a fun challenge to play him. He works hard and you know he’s going to battle every night.”

Flyers goaltender Steve Mason denied 29 shots, but Philadelphia was left frustrated as a familiar refrain struck again -- another strong effort wasted by the shootout.

”Yeah, shootouts suck,“ Simmonds said. ”I thought we played better for the better part of the game. I thought we deserved better than the one point, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.

“The shootout is the shootout, it’s a sucky way to lose a hockey game, but it is what it is.”

The Flyers are 1-4 in shootouts this season and 31-66 in franchise history.

“It’s a bad taste to know that we were pretty close to getting two points,” Giroux said. “It’s actually really frustrating. We thought we deserved to win this game, but we can’t get frustrated about this.”

The Flyers got things started off some great puck movement in the first period. Left winger Michael Raffl’s shot on net ricocheted to center Sean Couturier, who patiently held possession and found center Brayden Schenn with a pass across the crease for a 1-0 lead 3:58 into the game.

The Rangers came back with their first power-play goal over the last eight games when defenseman Ryan McDonagh threaded the needle with a picturesque outlet pass to center J.T. Miller, who laced a snap shot past Mason with 3:52 left in the first.

Lundqvist recorded an assist on the goal by feeding McDonagh to regenerate the power play up ice.

New York exhibited more precision passing to snare a 2-1 lead 4:49 into the second period. Left wingers Rick Nash and Chris Kreider connected on the go-ahead marker, facilitated by a highlight-reel backhand dish from Nash for an easy tip-in by Kreider.

“It was a hard game,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “They’re a real good team, playing with confidence. We got the timely saves we needed.”

Lundqvist stood tall in the second period, making 11 saves and turning away two power plays. Giroux also clanged one high off the right goal post, while defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was denied on a breakaway late in the period.

“We played a good hockey game,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “I like the way we played from start to finish.”

But Lundqvist had history to make.

“He comes up with something every night that’s special,” Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi said. “We’re just glad to have him on our team.”

NOTES: Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere returned after missing two games with a lower-body injury suffered Jan. 7 against the Minnesota Wild. D Brandon Manning was a healthy scratch to open a spot for Gostisbehere. ... Rangers D Dan Girardi was back in the lineup after sitting out Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders with a hand injury. He replaced D Dylan McIlrath, who was a healthy scratch. ... Flyers C Jordan Weal, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 6, was a healthy scratch and has yet to appear in a game with Philadelphia. ... Rangers C Oscar Lindberg returned to the lineup after registering as a healthy scratch the previous two games. C Jayson Megna sat to clear a spot for Lindberg, who entered with 11 goals and eight assists. ... Flyers D Nick Schultz was honored pregame with a video tribute and a silver stick for playing in his 1,000th career NHL game on Wednesday.