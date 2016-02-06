EditorsNote: Update 1: writethru

Rivalry heats up in Rangers’ shootout win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers cap off their five-game regular-season series in one week on Valentine’s Day.

By the look of Saturday’s game between the rivals, it’s safe to say love won’t be in the air.

In a matchup that featured fights, an ejection and 48 penalty minutes, the Rangers forced overtime in the final seconds of regulation before stealing a 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers at a buzzing Wells Fargo Center.

“It’s a physical game,” New York coach Alain Vigneault said. “It’s going to go back and forth and that’s what happened.”

Right winger Mats Zuccarello and center Derek Stepan scored in the skills competition to win it after defenseman Keith Yandle tied it on a slap shot with 12 seconds left in the third period.

Not only did the Rangers (29-18-5) come from behind, but they also overcame the loss of their captain defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who left the game midway through the first and did not return after taking a punch from right winger Wayne Simmonds.

Simmonds, Philadelphia’s hottest player entering Saturday with six goals and eight points over the last four games, received a five-minute match penalty and was ejected for intent to injure. After his game misconduct was announced, Simmonds angrily snapped his stick and threw it on the ice.

The Flyers (23-18-9) nearly won without him but instead had their three-game winning streak snapped as New York won for the fifth time in the last seven games and evened its series with Philadelphia at two games apiece.

“I was just happy that (Simmonds) was still standing after the crosscheck he took to the side of the head,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said.

McDonagh, who stayed down on the ice before needing help to the locker room, wasn’t free of blame, either. He was penalized four minutes for slashing and high-sticking. Vigneault said McDonagh is “precautionary right now” and that the Rangers would know more Sunday.

“I didn’t see the whole thing, so it’s hard for me to comment,” New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said.

“I don’t know what led up to that but it didn’t look good the half-second I saw it. I just hope (McDonagh‘s) OK, he’s a big part of this team and we need him.”

The Rangers needed Lundqvist (25-14-4), who stopped both his shots in the shootout and made 26 saves to earn his 30th career win against Philadelphia.

“They totally dominated us in the second,” Vigneault said. “If it wasn’t for (Lundqvist), that game would’ve been over.”

Flyers goaltender Steve Mason (12-12-7) made 26 saves, but couldn’t stop any shots in the shootout.

“It’s definitely a tough way to lose a game,” Mason said. “We have to find ways to close it out. We lost a big point there.”

The Flyers struck first with a power-play goal in their seventh consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NHL.

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere flung a shot into traffic that went untouched, deflected off Lundqvist and in to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead 7:16 into the second period and push his point streak to seven games.

The Rangers answered 3:16 into the third period when left winger Chris Kreider deflected a high shot by defenseman Dan Girardi even higher past Mason for his 11th goal of the season.

But back quickly came Philadelphia as Gostisbehere pushed the puck up ice and found center Ryan White to his left, who fired home a snap shot to regain the Flyers’ advantage just over two minutes after New York took it away.

The assist for Gostisbehere marked his 10th point in the past seven games.

“Our effort was outstanding but we didn’t stay on pucks as well in the third period as we did in the first two,” Hakstol said.

And the Rangers made them pay.

“This is the beauty of the game,” Lundqvist said. “A game can change in seconds.”

NOTES: Rangers LW Rick Nash missed a fifth straight game as he recovers from a bone bruise on his left leg. Nash entered Saturday third on New York with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists). ... Flyers C Sean Couturier was out of the lineup as the team announced Friday he will be sidelined for a month with a lower-body injury. Couturier has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) and a team-best plus-9 rating. ... Rangers D Kevin Klein returned to the lineup after breaking his thumb Tuesday and missing Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Klein owns a team-high plus-14 rating in 20:01 of ice time per game. ... Flyers C Nick Cousins, who was recalled on Friday from American Hockey League affiliate Lehigh Valley, was inserted into the lineup for his fifth game of the season. C R.J. Umberger was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. ... Rangers LW Tanner Glass was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Tuesday, as New York on Friday sent C Jayson Megna back to AHL affiliate Hartford.