Preview: Rangers at Hurricanes

The New York Rangers look to extend a pair of gaudy streaks when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. The Rangers skated to a 4-2 triumph over their Metropolitan Division rivals on Friday, marking their 10th straight overall victory versus the Hurricanes and sixth consecutive in Raleigh, N.C. New York followed that up two days later with an impressive 3-0 win over Detroit as Henrik Lundqvist secured his 300th career victory and tied Ed Giacomin for the franchise lead with his 49th NHL shutout.

Should Lundqvist get the nod Tuesday, he’ll attempt to match Mike Richter for the most victories in franchise history. While the Rangers are riding high, Carolina tumbled to its seventh loss in eight contests Saturday as Tuomo Ruutu burned his former team with the game-winning goal in a 5-4 setback versus New Jersey. The Hurricanes’ task may get even more difficult as captain Eric Staal is under the weather and will be a game-time decision.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN (Carolina)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (35-26-4): Derek Stepan scored the game-winner against Carolina on Friday with 2:46 to play and is riding a six-game point streak during which he has recorded one goal and eight assists. Stepan joined defenseman Ryan McDonagh by setting up a pair of goals on Sunday, with the latter extending his point streak to four contests. After logging just 9:45 of ice time versus the Hurricanes, Chris Kreider responded versus the Red Wings with his second multi-goal performance of the season.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (27-28-9): After sputtering offensively, Jeff Skinner scored on a penalty shot versus the Rangers on Friday and netted his team-leading 25th goal the following night. The 2011 Calder Trophy winner had been held off the scoresheet in his previous six contests and went goalless in nine straight. Anton Khudobin stopped 40 shots against New York last week but lasted just 33 minutes before being relieved by Cam Ward on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina has permitted a short-handed goal in five of its last six contests.

2. New York has killed off all nine of its opponents’ power-play opportunities in the last four games - and scored three times while short-handed to boot.

3. Hurricanes C Jordan Staal scored versus New York on Friday and notched two assists a night later.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Hurricanes 1