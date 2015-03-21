Preview: Rangers at Hurricanes

The New York Rangers look to continue their dominance of the Carolina Hurricanes when the Metropolitan Division rivals conclude their five-game season series at PNC Arena on Saturday. The Rangers have won all four meetings this season and 15 of their last 16 encounters with the Hurricanes, highlighted by Cam Talbot’s 18-save performance in a 1-0 victory on Dec. 21. Talbot and New York were on the wrong end of that score in their last contest, with the defeat to Chicago on Wednesday bringing an end to their five-game winning streak.

While the Rangers hold a five-point lead over the second-place New York Islanders in the Metropolitan, further down the standings resides cellar-dwelling Carolina. The Hurricanes fell flat against Montreal on Thursday, dropping a 4-0 decision for their fifth loss in six contests (1-3-2). Carolina has mustered just four goals in its last four contests and seven during a season-high four-game home losing streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE RANGERS (44-18-7): Talbot has posted a 13-3-3 record since taking over for Henrik Lundqvist, who has been sidelined since Feb. 2 with a vascular injury. The 2012 Vezina Trophy winner was scheduled to participate in his first full practice with the team on Friday but ultimately bowed out to be with his wife Therese as the couple was expecting their second daughter - thus pushing back his availability with the team. “We’re playing back-to-back (Saturday, and Sunday versus Anaheim). ... We very rarely (practice) after back-to-back games,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “So you’ve got to look at the overall picture and the team, you’ve got to do what’s best for them.”

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (26-35-9): Veteran goaltender Cam Ward returned to practice Friday after missing three games with the flu, while defenseman John-Michael Liles also was present after being sidelined with a leg injury. As for lineup changes for Saturday’s contest, coach Bill Peters told the team’s website that “We’ve got to get Riley (Nash) back in.” Nash has been a scratch the last two games and has yet to secure a point in 10 career meetings with the Rangers.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Kevin Hayes was shuffled back to the team’s third line in Friday’s practice, while RW James Sheppard was sent to the fourth line.

2. Carolina LW Chris Terry scored twice against the Rangers this season while mustering just six tallies in his other games.

3. New York is 0-for-16 on the power play in its last six contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Hurricanes 2