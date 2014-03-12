Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1: Jordan Staal scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as Carolina ended both a 10-game winless streak and six-game home losing skid against New York.

Jiri Tlusty matched Staal with a goal and an assist and rookie Elias Lindholm provided insurance by cleaning up a rebound with 5:29 remaining in the third period. Cam Ward finished with 24 saves to post his first victory since Dec. 31 for the Hurricanes, who secured just their second win in nine outings.

Henrik Lundqvist (32 saves) was thwarted in his bid to tie Mike Richter for the franchise-tying 301st win. Defenseman Kevin Klein scored for his first point with the Rangers, who fell to 8-4-1 in their last 13 games.

With the contest tied at 1-1, Staal chased down a loose puck along the right-wing boards before spotting Tlusty over his shoulder. Staal wristed the puck toward the open ice and Tlusty’s return pass found him at the right doorstep for an easy tap-in with 1:42 left in the second period.

After a scoreless first period, Tlusty put Carolina on top just 33 seconds into the second as he deposited Staal’s centering feed past Lundqvist and inside the right post. New York answered nearly four minutes later as Mats Zuccarello breezed up the left wing before spotting a trailing Klein, who wristed a shot from the high slot past Ward.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carolina captain Eric Staal notched an assist while New York D Marc Staal finished with a minus-3. ... Rangers C Derek Stepan saw his six-game point streak come to an end. He collected a goal and eight assists in that stretch. ... Rangers RW Martin St. Louis found himself on a partial breakaway in the first period after Hurricanes Ds Mike Komisarek and Ron Hainsey collided at the blue line. Ward denied St. Louis’ backhanded bid to keep the game scoreless.