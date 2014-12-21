Rangers rally late for fifth straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The New York Rangers are in such a groove that they figure they’ll find a way to keep winning.

That happened Saturday night with a late-game goal and then success in a shootout, defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 at PNC Arena.

“The most important thing is that we never gave up,” New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist said. “We kept working really hard and really deserved this.”

Center Mats Zaccarello scored the only goal in a shootout as the Rangers extended their winning streak to five games.

It was a late-game turnaround for New York because defenseman Kevin Klein scored with 2:23 remaining in regulation to force overtime.

“I thought it was just a matter of time before things happened,” said center J.T. Miller, who scored the first of the Rangers? two third-period goals.

That mindset was spread throughout the team.

“I thought the resilience we showed not to let up (was critical),” Klein said. “I thought we did a good job of not getting down.”

The Rangers (16-10-4) completed only the fourth perfect road trip of four or more games in franchise history after coming off a western swing for the first three games of the trip.

Despite holding a lead throughout chunks of the game, there were uneasy feelings for the Hurricanes.

“They were coming,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “We didn’t have the puck. We didn’t make many plays. We were just holding on the whole time.”

Center Jeff Skinner, center Nathan Gerbe and left winger Chris Terry were denied in the shootout for Carolina.

Skinner responded to the first goal for the Rangers by scoring to put the Hurricanes back in front in what became an eventful third period.

Yet the sudden change of fortunes later in the game sullied some of the stellar goaltending from Cam Ward for the Hurricanes (9-19-4), who were aiming to post consecutive victories for the first time since the first week of November.

Miller’s power-play goal, set up by a pass from Zuccarello, pulled the Rangers even 4:01 into the third period. The goal came as Miller cut through the defense.

“It felt awesome to score there,” Miller said.

But Skinner’s back-hander came 26 seconds later off a pass from center Elias Lindholm. It was his second goal in three games.

Lundqvist made 18 saves. He has been the winning goalie in each game of the five-game streak.

This time it took some dramatics.

“I thought we kept playing,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault. “It’s not an easy league to come back.”

Ward stopped 32 shots.

Even with the outcome, Ward kept a hot-scoring team in check for the second game in a row, though this time the Hurricanes weren’t rewarded. Combined with Thursday night’s victory against Toronto, he stopped 57 of 60 shots in the two games.

“When you have lead late in the third period and they score a goal with two minutes to go, you can’t help but think you let a win slip away,” Ward said. “It’s unfortunate to once again lose in a shootout.”

Ward’s strong play in the net has become something the Hurricanes can count on for the past few weeks, Peters said.

“He stole us a point here tonight,” Peters said.

Rangers left winger Rick Nash’s 11-game point streak, which was the longest active stretch in the NHL, was snapped.

The Rangers began with an early string of high-quality scoring chances, but the Hurricanes struck first.

Terry scored on a 2-on-1 situation, receiving a pass from center Nathan Gerbe for his sixth goal of the season just 7:20 in the game. The goal wasn’t verified until video review confirmed that the puck hadn’t cross the goal line at the other end of the ice for a Rangers goal.

Terry has goals in back-to-back games for the second time this season, both times with the second game of those sets coming against the Rangers.

The Rangers thwarted three Carolina power plays across the first two periods.

NOTES: D Derick Brassard was back in the Rangers’ lineup after missing two games with the mumps. On the flip side, RW Lee Stempniak missed the game with the mumps and he’s being isolated from the team for five days. ... LW Alexander Semin is closer to returning to the Carolina lineup after he missed his sixth game in a row with a lower-body injury. ... The Hurricanes played Saturday night without any healthy extra players. ... In an NHL rarity, neither team’s lineup had a player who has ever played for the other team. ... The teams meet in a rematch on Sunday night in New York. The Hurricanes don’t return home until Dec. 29.