Zuccarello,Talbot lift Rangers over ‘Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- For years, the New York Rangers have relied on the resiliency of goalie Henrik Lundqvist. With the star sidelined for the last six weeks with a neck injury the team has also watched fill-in Cam Talbot repeatedly bounce back from difficult situations.

Saturday night was one of those examples as Talbot let in an early soft goal and then allowed the Carolina Hurricanes to tie the score late in the third period.

But in the shootout, Talbot stopped all three shots in the shootout to propel the Rangers to a 3-2 victory Saturday night -- the club’s sixth in the last seven games.

“It’s never easy when your goalie puts you behind the eight-ball like I did,” Talbot said of the first goal he allowed to slip through his pads two minutes into the game. “But our guys did a great job of fighting back and battling to the end.”

So did Talbot, who is now 14-3-3 since Lundqvist went out of the lineup. Most recently, Talbot has been virtually a one-man defensive show for the Rangers.

“I am more confident now than I have been; I’ve been stopping a lot of big plays and breakaways throughout the game, so I‘m more comfortable when it comes to the shootouts,” said Talbot, playing in just his 52nd career game.

Related Coverage Preview: Rangers at Hurricanes

Mats Zuccarello was the lone scorer in the shootout as Talbot stopped 28 shots in 65 minutes, then stoned Carolina center Elias Lindholm, left winger Riley Nash and left winger Jeff Skinner in the shootout.

“I just wanted to come with some speed and tried to make a move and see if he bites,” Zuccarello said of Carolina goalie Anton Khudobin. “He almost got it with his stick but it was good to see it go in.”

The Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers (45-18-7) improved to 18-3-3 in their last 24 games since beating the Hurricanes on Jan. 31, inching within three points of 100 with 12 regular-season games remaining.

“In the last couple of weeks we haven’t played our best hockey but we’ve managed to win,” said Zuccarello, who has just 42 career goals in 212 games, but is 12 of 26 in shootouts. “That record is strong and it shows we’re a good team. Hopefully we can come back playing our style and start playing good, 60-minute games.”

Meanwhile, Carolina (26-37-9), last in the division all year, went 0-5 in the season series against the Rangers. Carolina also fell to 1-13-3 against New York in the last 17 meetings.

“These are fun games to play,” said Carolina left wing Nathan Gerbe. “You get up for these games. You want to use them as measuring sticks.”

New York’s streak of six straight games allowing one goal or fewer was snapped.

The Rangers executed a perfect faceoff play to get on the scoreboard early in the second period as center J.T. Miller notched his eighth goal of the season.

Right winger Jesper Fast then broke a 1-1 tie with 7:01 left in the period with his first goal since Jan. 3. Fast took a pass from right winger Kevin Hayes that was slightly behind him on a two-on-one, then whirling around quickly on his forehand to beat a surprised Khudobin over his glove.

Carolina center Victor Rask hit the post with 11:42 left in an attempt that would have tied the score before defenseman Ryan Murphy’s goal at the end of a power play with 5:33 left in regulation knotted the score at 2.

“We weren’t happy with our third period,” Zuccarello said. “I thought we played real, real flat trying to protect the lead, but you still have to make plays and play with confidence when you have the lead.”

The Hurricanes struck early when Lindholm’s shot from the right circle eluded Talbot just 2:01 into the game. It was Lindholm’s 16th goal of the season and fifth in his last eight games.

Defenseman Danny Biega, a fourth-round draft pick in 2010, registered his first NHL point on Lindholm’s goal in his second game since being called up three days ago.

NOTES: The Hurricanes began their second five-game homestand of the month. The Canes went 1-3-1 at PNC Arena during an eight-day stretch earlier in March. ... Carolina G Anton Khudobin started his fourth straight in net with Cam Ward still nursing an illness. ... Coming into the game, the Rangers had outscored opponents 103-78 on the road. ... The Hurricanes lead the NHL with the fewest penalties, averaging only 7.1 minutes per game. ... New York’s All-Star G Henrik Lundqvist missed his 22nd straight game because of a neck injury. ... Rangers RW Martin St. Louis didn’t dress for a second game in a row because of a lower-body injury.