Preview: Rangers at Islanders

Thomas Vanek is expected to join captain John Tavares and Kyle Okposo on the top line as the new-look New York Islanders host the rival New York Rangers on Tuesday. Acquired from Buffalo for Matt Moulson and a pair of draft picks, Vanek looks to provide a jolt to an Islanders team that is 2-4-2 in its last eight games. “I‘m excited to come here,” the two-time 40-goal scorer said on Monday. “They have a great young team, up-tempo style. I‘m looking forward to it.”

After spending the first nine games of the season on the road, the Rangers’ offensive struggles accompanied them in their return to Madison Square Garden. Coach Alain Vigneault’s club was shut out for the third time this season, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Montreal on Monday. The lone bright spot was the play of Henrik Lundqvist, who returned from a two-game absence due to an undisclosed injury and finished with 25 saves.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (Rangers), MSG Plus (Islanders)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (3-7-0): The club may receive a boost to its ailing offense as Carl Hagelin (shoulder) is eligible to return from long-term injured reserve. “Yes, everything feels good and I‘m excited,” the 25-year-old Swede told the Bergen Record on Monday. “If the coach tells me to play, I’ll play.” Vigneault did not reveal his cards after the loss to Montreal, saying no decision has been made on Hagelin.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (4-4-3): Okposo didn’t mince words when trying to assess the value of Vanek to the franchise. “Our rebuild is no more,” he said. “Expectations are definitely higher and we’re not OK with being .500.” Okposo scored in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Philadelphia to extend his point streak to nine games, while Tavares notched an assist to increase his point streak to 10 contests. Frans Nielsen is riding a four-game goal-scoring streak and leads the club with 15 points.

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers failed on all five power-play opportunities against the Canadiens to fall to 1-for-15 in their last five contests.

2. Vanek joins fellow Austrian RW Michael Grabner on the Islanders.

3. Aside from C Brad Richards (five goals), no other healthy player on the Rangers has more than one tally.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Rangers 2