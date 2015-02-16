Preview: Rangers at Islanders

The New York Islanders have ascended to the top of the Metropolitan due in part to their suffocating play against their division rivals - most notably the New York Rangers. With a trio of three-goal victories over the Rangers under their belt, the Islanders vie for their 12th consecutive divisional win when they host their neighborhood rivals on Monday. Captain John Tavares collected two goals and two assists in a 6-3 victory over Columbus on Friday and has netted two tallies and set up another in the three meetings with the Rangers this season.

While the Islanders have won four in a row, the Rangers enter Monday’s tilt looking to complete a perfect four-game road trip. The Rangers found their offense, as they have scored five or more goals in three consecutive road contests for the first time since 1989. Rick Nash netted his team-best 35th goal and rookie Kevin Hayes tallied in his third straight contest to extend his point streak to five games as the Rangers skated to a 5-1 triumph over Arizona on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN, TVA, MSG (Rangers), MSG Plus (Islanders)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (33-16-5): Cam Talbot will make his career-best seventh consecutive start on Monday but first this season against the Islanders. Henrik Lundqvist was in net for all three of the meetings thus far in 2014-15, but Talbot has experience in facing the Islanders - making 22 saves in a 3-2 road win on Oct. 29, 2013 before yielding four goals on 36 shots in a 5-3 home setback on Jan. 21, 2014. “He’s been waiting for an opportunity to prove he can play on a consistent level,” coach Alain Vigneault said of Talbot.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (37-18-1): Jaroslav Halak has stepped up in a big way versus the Rangers this season, sandwiching season-high 40-save performances around a 27-save shutout on Jan. 13. “It would be good to get that next win,” Halak told Newsday of tying a franchise record with his 32nd victory. “But, like always, it’s about how the team plays.” Billy Smith (1981-82), Chris Osgood (2001-02) and Rick DiPietro (2006-07) share the club mark with 32 triumphs.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders are 18-2-0 against division rivals, including an 11-0-0 record at home.

2. Vigneault became the 21st coach in league history to win 500 games by defeating the Coyotes and will tie Pat Burns for 19th place on the all-time list with his next victory.

3. Islanders rookie C Anders Lee has recorded three goals and five assists during the team’s four-game winning streak.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Islanders 3