Preview: Rangers at Islanders

New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson looks to ride the momentum of his first career hat trick into Thursday’s tilt against the visiting New York Rangers. The 24-year-old Nelson added an assist to his three-goal performance on Tuesday as the Islanders moved into a tie for second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Any division game is a big game for us,” Nelson told reporters of Thursday’s clash. “We want to separate ourselves from the other teams we’re in the standings with. This is a big game and a good opportunity to do that.” While the Islanders have won just two of their five contests in January, the Rangers have righted the ship by posting a 4-2-1 mark following a disastrous 2-6-2 stretch. Derick Brassard scored in the Rangers’ 2-1 victory over Boston on Monday to record his third point in as many games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG, MSG-Plus, TVA

ABOUT THE RANGERS (23-14-5): Dan Girardi’s availability is in question after the defenseman’s thumb was lacerated during Monday’s game. “We’ll have to see how Dan feels (Thursday) and make a final decision,” coach Alain Vigneault told reporters. “At this time I’d have to say no more than yes, but you never know with Dan. He’s the type of guy that plays through so many things it’s unreal.” Should Girardi sit out on Thursday, fellow blue-liner Dylan McIlrath is set to step in after being a scratch for six straight games.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (23-15-5): While coach Jack Capuano did not divulge the identity of his starting goaltender on Wednesday, it should be noted that Jaroslav Halak has won all seven career decisions when squaring off against the Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist. Halak made 33 saves and denied all three attempts in the shootout of the Islanders’ 2-1 victory over the Rangers on Dec. 2. Captain John Tavares tallied in that contest, but has just one goal this month and three since Dec. 13.

OVERTIME

1. Nelson’s team-leading 17 goals are three shy of his total from last season, set in 82 games.

2. The Rangers are 0-for-15 on the power play in their last six contests.

3. The Islanders have killed off all 13 short-handed opportunities in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Islanders 3