Halak handles storm, Rangers in 4-1 win

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak exited his home Tuesday morning and was pleasantly surprised to see how well the snow plows had cleaned the streets after a massive storm dumped upwards of 18 inches of snow on parts of Long Island.

“There was nothing outside on the roads, they did a good job out there,” Halak said. “It was easy for us. Coming in, no cars, it took me a lot less time than usual.”

The New York Rangers probably wish the road crews had made things a little tougher on the way to work for Halak. On Tuesday, Halak came within 8.1 seconds of becoming the first Islanders goalie to shut out the Rangers in consecutive games as the Islanders routed their rivals, 4-1, in front of a spirited sellout crowd of 16,170 at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders’ third win in as many games this season against the Rangers vaulted them past the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders (32-14-1) are a point ahead of the Lightning, who lost Tuesday to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Halak, 14 days removed from a 3-0 win over the Rangers, stopped the first 40 shots he faced in the victory before Rangers left winger Carl Hagelin poked home a rebound in the final seconds. Two weeks ago, Halak became the first Islanders goalie since Billy Smith in 1975 to shutout the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Related Coverage Preview: Rangers at Islanders

Prior to Hagelin’s goal, Halak hadn’t allowed the Rangers to score in 122 minutes and one second dating back to Oct. 14. It is the longest shutout streak ever by an Islanders goalie against the Rangers.

“It was a big game,” Halak said. “Obviously, when we play these guys, it’s a tight game and it feels like a playoff atmosphere out there. The fans were great, even though outside it was a little crazy the last few days.”

The initial weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday made it seem unlikely that the first of the three Islanders-Rangers games in Uniondale during the Islanders’ final season at Nassau Coliseum would be played as scheduled.

But the bulk of the snow drifted to the east and doors opened as usual at 5:45 pm. There were few empty seats by the national anthem, which featured the dueling fan bases trying to outshout one another.

“I think everyone wanted to make it out so they could dig their cars out,” Islanders left winger Matt Martin said with a grin. “Thankfully the storm wasn’t too bad. That’s an everyday thing for us back home in Canada.”

The boisterous Islanders fans began drowning out their Rangers counterparts when center Mikhail Grabovski -- who was activated earlier in the day to replace right winger Kyle Okposo -- scored with 1:55 left in the first. Okposo could miss the next six to eight weeks with an upper-body injury.

The Rangers outshot the Islanders 18-11 in the second, but Halak made a series of impressive saves and Martin scored 4:11 into the period to double the Islanders’ lead.

“I thought they dominated in a lot of the play tonight, to be honest with you,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “I thought we played OK in spurts. I thought the second period, that was a good period for those guys. They grinded us out. Our goalie made some terrific saves to keep us right where we needed to be.”

In the third, Halak turned back consecutive close-range shots by center Chris Kreider and center Derek Stepan seconds before center Ryan Strome was credited with the Islanders’ third goal. Strome appeared to be trying to pass to center Anders Lee, but the puck ticked off the stick of Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh and past goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

Islanders’ fans began chanting “Hen-rik!” at Lundqvist, who was chased after two periods on Jan. 13. Later in the period, Islanders fans began chanting, “You can’t beat us!” before center John Tavares added a five-on-three goal with 3:13 left.

“Everybody did a great job tonight,” Halak said. “Too bad they scored at the end, but two points at home.”

Lundqvist made 34 saves for the Rangers, who have been outscored 13-4 by the Islanders this season. The Rangers (27-14-4) were trying to move within three points of the Islanders in the Metropolitan Division.

“We looked a little tentative,” McDonagh said. “Yeah, sure, we’re coming off a break, but so are they. That’s not an excuse for us. We haven’t played well against this team and it starts with the will to compete, the will to want to make plays.”

NOTES: The only two Islanders home games ever postponed because of weather occurred due to blizzards on Feb. 7, 1978, and March 13, 1993. ... The Islanders placed RW Kyle Okposo (upper body) and LW Eric Boulton (lower body) on injured reserve and activated C Mikhail Grabovski, who missed the previous five games with a lower-body injury. ... D Matt Donovan was the lone scratch for the Islanders. ... The Rangers had two healthy scratches: D John Moore and RW Lee Stempniak. ... Rangers coach Alain Vigneault missed the morning skate because of illness but was behind the bench for the game.