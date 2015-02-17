Rangers rally repeatedly, outscore Isles

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Putting a remarkable comeback win in perspective was a lot easier for the New York Rangers on Monday night than trying to recall how it happened.

Defenseman Kevin Klein scored with 4:32 left in the third period to give the Rangers their only lead of the game and lift them to a 6-5 win over the New York Islanders in front of a frenzied, sellout crowd at Nassau Coliseum.

The Rangers fell behind 11 seconds into the game, were down 2-0 less than 12 minutes into the first period, trailed 3-1 less than two minutes into the second period and faced a 5-3 deficit less than four minutes into the third period.

“Real gut check for everybody,” said Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who posted his first career two-goal game. “We just told ourselves, ‘We’ve got to find a way here, and it’s going to feel real good.’ And it certainly does right now.”

Even if the euphoria of the win -- the first in four games this season for the Rangers against the Islanders -- turned some of the details a bit sketchy in the aftermath.

”It was a real good game to be a part of,“ Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. ”(The Islanders) cane out flying, they got that first goal and we were on our heels a little bit. But we fought back. We were down twice by two goals.

“We fought back twice.”

Actually, the Rangers trailed by two goals three times, but they twice tied the score in rapid fashion -- first at 3-3 via a pair of goals by center Chris Kreider and McDonagh just 23 seconds apart in the second period and then at 5-5 following goals by center Derek Stepan and right winger Martin St. Louis in a span of 1:37 in the third.

The Rangers, who were outshot 22-11 in the first period and 37-24 through two periods, outshot the Islanders 18-6 in the third and finally broke the tie in a fashion befitting of a wild, back-and-forth free-for-all.

Klein scored after center Derick Brassard’s pass sailed past its intended target, left winger Rick Nash, and to Klein, who fired the shot past Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak.

McDonagh identified Klein’s goal as the turning point, mostly because it was the most recent one.

“Too many to pick there,” McDonagh said. “Ultimately, I think it was big for us to get that one to go ahead there. (The game) obviously can go either way. They’re finding chances, we’re creating chances. You never know what could happen if it gets to overtime, so it was great for us to get the lead with a few minutes (left).”

Klein’s goal capped a terrifically entertaining battle between two local rivals who combined for 85 shots on net while playing in front of a crowd whose loyalties were evenly split.

Deafening cheers filled the building seconds into the game, when Islanders center John Tavares intercepted a bad clearing pass by Rangers goalie Cam Talbot and fired it into the open net.

By the third period, the Coliseum -- which is closing once the Islanders’ season concludes -- was filled with dueling chants of “Let’s go Islanders” and “Let’s go Rangers.”

“It feels like a playoff game, the atmosphere definitely does,” St. Louis said.

The Rangers’ win certainly impacted the playoff picture. With their fourth consecutive victory, the Rangers (34-16-5) moved into a tie for second place in the Metropolitan Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins, two points behind the Islanders (37-19-1).

Talbot made 38 saves, including the one that might have saved the game at 13:46 of the first period, when he stopped Islanders center Casey Cizikas at point-blank range to keep the deficit at 2-0. McDonagh scored his first goal 51 seconds later.

”I‘m not even sure which one that was, there was quite a few of them out there,“ Talbot said with a laugh. ”Anytime you can come up with a big save and maybe change the momentum for your team and not give them any more momentum, it’s obviously a big save.

“We just kept fighting, fighting, fighting tonight, and we weren’t going to give up and we weren’t going to let this one slip away.”

Center Ryan Strome scored twice, and Tavares, center Frans Nielsen and defenseman Johnny Boychuk added a goal apiece for the Islanders, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Halak, who allowed one goal combined in the Islanders’ previous two wins over the Rangers, made 36 saves.

“It was one of those nights where everything seemed to be finding the back of the net for both teams,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said.

NOTES: The Islanders scored a goal within the first two minutes of a game for the third consecutive time. ... The Islanders scratched D Calvin de Haan (eye) and D Matt Donovan. ... Before the game, the Islanders loaned D Matt Carkner to Bridgeport of the AHL. Carkner was placed on waivers Saturday after spending the entire season on injured reserve. ... Rangers D Dan Boyle, who is recovering from the flu, was listed as a game-time decision after the morning skate. However, he played and recorded an assist. ... The Rangers scratched RW Jesper Fast (knee) and D John Moore. ... The final regular-season meeting between the Rangers and Islanders will be played at Nassau Coliseum on March 10.