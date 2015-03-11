Rangers win in final regular-season visit to Coliseum

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The five-game regular season series between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers is complete. Anyone up for a best-of-seven playoff series between the longtime rivals come April or May?

“Yeah, I don’t think we’re going to think that far ahead right now,” Rangers left winger Rick Nash said with a grin Tuesday night, when he was credited with the game-winning goal early in the third period during his team’s 2-1 victory over the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum.

“We’ll just enjoy this one. It was a pretty special night to be a part of. There’s a lot of history in this building. It was a fun one.”

The Rangers and Islanders are headed for the playoffs in the same season for just the third time this century. With Tuesday’s win, the Rangers (41-17-7) moved within one point of the Islanders (44-21-4) for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have four games in hand on the Islanders.

If the Rangers and Islanders don’t meet in the playoffs, a raucous, split-loyalties sellout crowd of 16,170 on Tuesday was at least treated to a postseason-caliber game in the final regular-season tilt between the teams at Nassau Coliseum. The Islanders begin playing in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in October.

The defensive tussle stood in marked contrast to the penultimate Coliseum game between the foes on Feb. 16, when the Rangers came back from three two-goal deficits to edge the Islanders 6-5.

“This one was a lot more tighter, kind of playoff-style hockey, I thought,” Nash said. “I don’t think we’ll win too many games the way we won the last game, especially against a good team like they are. I think our style’s more the way we played tonight.”

The Islanders won the first three games of the season against the Rangers by a combined score of 13-4. However, the Rangers allowed the Islanders to score just two goals over the past four periods dating back to Feb. 16.

“Coming in here and playing a solid defensive game like we did tonight is a confidence-booster for our team in a tough building to play in,” said Rangers goalie Cam Talbot, who had 29 saves.

Talbot made 12 saves in the first period, when the Islanders -- who beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime Monday night in Toronto -- outshot the Rangers 13-7, won 14 of 17 faceoffs and took a 1-0 lead on center Anders Lee’s goal 9:35 into the period.

The better-rested Rangers began to take control in the second and tied the game with 8:25 remaining following a terrific effort by right winger Kevin Hayes, who was on a quasi-breakaway as Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey tried to poke the puck free.

Hayes turned, shed Hickey and fired the puck into the net just as Islanders left winger Matt Martin barreled into him from behind and knocked him into the net, which came loose.

“(Winning) 18 percent of the faceoffs in the period would probably give you a good indication of who controlled most of the play,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “But I thought after that we got our working boots on. This is about finding ways, and we found a way to win.”

The Rangers won thanks to an unusual goal by Nash 2:50 into the third. Nash was carrying the puck up the right-hand side of the ice before waiting at the blue line for center Derick Brassard to position himself in front of the net.

Nash’s slap shot sailed over a jumping Brassard but ticked off the skate of Islanders center Ryan Strome and past goalie Jaroslav Halak.

“It was a real lucky goal,” Nash said. “I was thinking about dumping it. ... I saw three of our guys going to the net, and I just shot it anywhere in the direction of the net. And luckily it went in.”

Talbot preserved the lead by making two saves on slap shots by defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky in the final five minutes. Islanders right winger Kyle Okposo, who returned after missing 22 games with a detached retina, missed on an open right corner of the net with a little more than a minute left.

“Can’t fault the guys, I thought we played hard against a really good team after a road trip,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “You’re not going to win many games when you (score) one goal.”

Halak recorded 20 saves.

NOTES: The Rangers finished 50-65-8-4 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular-season play at the Coliseum. ... The Rangers had two healthy scratches: D Matt Hunwick and C James Sheppard. ... Islanders D Nick Leddy’s games-played streak ended at 320 games when he was scratched due to an upper-body injury sustained in Monday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Islanders also scratched LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Donovan, RW Michael Grabner and RW Colin McDonald. ... Prior to the game, the Islanders made room for RW Kyle Okposo by sending LW Kael Mouillierat to Bridgeport of the AHL.