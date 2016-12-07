Isles continue run against Rangers at Barclays Center

NEW YORK -- Barclays Center is fewer than 70 miles away from Bridgeport, Conn., but the drive along perpetually packed Interstate 95 isn't an easy one at any time of the day or night. Yet sitting in traffic Tuesday morning is going to be the last thing New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield recalls about one of the most memorable days of his career.

Mayfield, who was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League earlier in the day to replace the ill Johnny Boychuk in the lineup, scored the game's first goal in the first period Tuesday night to give the Islanders a lead they would not relinquish in a 4-2 win over the rival New York Rangers at Barclays Center.

The goal was just the second in 14 NHL games for Mayfield, who has been summoned from Bridgeport six times since April 2014, including twice this season. He learned prior to Bridgeport's practice Tuesday that he was needed in Brooklyn because Boychuk is battling the flu.

"I just treated practice like morning skate -- jump on for a second -- then drove up here (and) got ready for the game," Mayfield said.

And how was that drive?

"It was a little long," Mayfield said with a laugh.

But the drive was made worthwhile 7:03 into the first period, when Mayfield's shot from the right faceoff circle sailed past Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who was screened by Islanders center Anders Lee.

"Getting the first one there is pretty exciting -- kind of shocked at first, I don't know if I even celebrated," Mayfield said. "But it feels good to get that. I want to chip in, do whatever I can to help this team win, whether it's (score) a goal or whether it's (be a) big defenseman block(ing) shots. Anything."

If anyone understands Mayfield's chaotic day, it's Islanders head coach Jack Capuano, who spent three seasons as Bridgeport's head coach prior to taking over behind New York's bench in November 2010.

"He's one of those guys that was a bubble guy during training camp," Capuano said. "It's good to see a guy like that not get down when you get sent back down, to stay with a positive attitude and continue to work and strive to get back here. And when he came here, he did some good things for us."

The Islanders were outshot 16-9 in the first yet ended the period with a 2-0 lead thanks to Jason Chimera's goal with 2:36 remaining. Goalie Jaroslav Halak made 10 saves during the Rangers' four-minute power play -- generated by a high-sticking call on Islanders center Brock Nelson -- that ended shortly before Chimera's goal.

"We had some real good looks in the first period on our power play," Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault said. "Their goaltender made some big saves. You've got to score those timely goals and we didn't do it."

Jimmy Vesey scored 56 seconds into the second to pull the Rangers within one, but Andrew Ladd answered for the Islanders just 1:22 later.

Marc Staal scored at 8:54 of the second to again narrow the Islanders' lead to a goal, but Halak (36 saves) stopped the final 15 shots he faced and John Tavares added a power play goal with 8:57 left in the third.

The Islanders ended up killing off all five penalties they drew Tuesday, including two in the final 1:26 of the third.

"I think the penalty kill did a real good job," Halak said. "I think the biggest lift at the end was the power-play goal that we scored. Just a great effort."

The Islanders (10-10-5) have won four of their last five (4-0-1) to move within six points of the idle Washington Capitals for the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lundqvist recorded 28 saves for the Rangers (17-9-1), who have alternated losses with wins in each of their last nine games. They missed a chance to break a tie atop the Metropolitan with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Early on, a lot of things were working for us," Lundqvist said. "You need a lot from everyone to win in this league, starting with myself. So just dig a little deeper and try to get it going."

NOTES: Rangers LW Matt Puempel (concussion) and RW Rick Nash (groin) each left with injuries. Head coach Alain Vigneault said he expected to have an update on Nash on Wednesday. ... The Islanders scratched D Johnny Boychuk (flu-like symptoms) as well as LW Anthony Beauvillier and G Thomas Greiss. ... G Jean-Francois Berube served as the backup to G Jaroslav Halak. Berube has yet to appear in a game this season but has been active as the backup for the last eight games. ... The Rangers scratched D Adam Clendening, RW Michael Grabner and C Josh Jooris. Grabner is attending his grandmother's funeral in Austria and is expected to rejoin the Rangers for Thursday's game at the Winnipeg Jets. ... Rangers LW Marek Hrivik made his season debut after being recalled Monday from Hartford of the American Hockey League.