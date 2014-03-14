Preview: Rangers at Jets

Henrik Lundqvist looks to tie Mike Richter with a franchise-best 301 career victories when the New York Rangers travel to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Friday. The Rangers suffered their second consecutive loss with a 2-1 setback to Minnesota on Thursday and find themselves even with Columbus for second place in the congested Metropolitan Division. Winnipeg dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to Vancouver on Wednesday to suffer its fifth straight setback overall (0-2-3) and fourth consecutive home loss (0-2-2).

Despite the struggles, Olli Jokinen insisted his team simply needs to relax. “There’s no reason to be tight right now,” he told the Winnipeg Sun on Thursday. “(Coach Paul Maurice) was telling us you’ve got to play to win - not to be afraid to lose.” Jokinen certainly played that way the last time he faced his former team, collecting two goals and an assist en route to a 5-2 victory over the Rangers on Dec. 2.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (35-28-4): Derek Stepan continued his hot stretch in his homecoming by scoring a power-play goal on Thursday. The Minnesota native has tallied twice and notched eight assists in his last eight games, but mustered just one shot and was held off the scoresheet in the previous meeting versus Winnipeg. Martin St. Louis has just one assist and unleashed 17 shots on goal in five games since being acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline.

ABOUT THE JETS (30-28-9): Evander Kane’s struggles continued as he missed a penalty-shot attempt on Wednesday and extended his goalless drought to 10 games. Kane was also held off the scoresheet in his previous meeting against Friday’s opponent, but has collected 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 12 overall contests with the Rangers. Captain Andrew Ladd did manage to score against the Canucks and will play in his 600th NHL game on Friday.

OVERTIME

1. New York has dropped five of eight (3-4-1) since the Olympic break and is averaging just 2.25 goals per game.

2. Winnipeg G Ondrej Pavelec is expected to make the start on Friday, but has lost 18 of 29 decisions at home (11-13-5, 3.25 goals-against average).

3. The Rangers have killed off all 16 short-handed situations over their last five games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Jets 1