Preview: Rangers at Jets

The New York Rangers will try to avert their first three-game losing streak since mid-November when they open a two-game road trip at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers were shaping up as the team to beat in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy before dropping back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 27-29. New York had limited opponents to two goals or fewer in 10 straight games before coughing up 13 in the past three losses.

While the Rangers have already clinched a playoff slot, they will be facing a desperate team in Winnipeg, which is trying to hold off reigning Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Winnipeg is coming off a 4-3 defeat to Chicago in which it surrendered two third-period goals, including the game-winner in the final minute. “We know how to handle it,“ goaltender Ondrej Pavelec said. ”We can’t feel sorry for ourselves because nobody else feels sorry for you.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (47-21-7): Henrik Lundqvist had a rocky outing in his return from a vascular injury that sidelined him since Feb. 2, allowing three first-period goals in Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Boston. Coach Alain Vigneault said his team didn’t provide Lundqvist with much help, but a more pressing issue is a power play that failed on all five chances in Sunday’s 5-2 defeat to Washington and has converted once in 12 games. “It’s not nearly good enough without a doubt,” Vigneault said “We’re going to look at some tape and make the adjustments we need to make.”

ABOUT THE JETS (39-25-12): Mathieu Perreault was back in the lineup Sunday after sitting out six weeks and now Winnipeg is hoping for the return of center Bryan Little, who has been sidelined for the past 11 games due to an upper-body injury. Little, who is tied for second on the team in goals and third in points despite the lengthy absence, said his availability will be determined at Tuesday’s morning skate. “They’re really huge right now,” Little said of the last six games. “It’s not easy watching a team battle for a playoff life when you’re sitting in the press box.”

OVERTIME

1. Lundqvist is 11-7-7 against Winnipeg following a 1-0 home shootout loss on Nov. 1

2. Jets F Drew Stafford is riding a nine-game point streak.

3. Since sweeping a four-game season series in 2011-12, the Rangers have lost four of six to Winnipeg.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Jets 2