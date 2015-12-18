Preview: Rangers at Jets

The New York Rangers attempt to halt their six-game road losing streak when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. New York won six of its first nine contests away from home (6-2-1) before falling to 0-4-2 on its current slide with Thursday’s 5-2 setback at Minnesota.

The loss dropped the Rangers to 2-4-2 overall this month and kept them four points behind first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division. Winnipeg also has struggled of late, losing two straight contests and three of its last four. The Jets won five of their previous six home games before dropping a 4-3 decision to St. Louis on Tuesday. Winnipeg looks to complete a sweep of the two-game season series after posting a 4-1 triumph in New York on Oct. 13 behind a two-goal effort from Bryan Little.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (19-10-4): Antti Raanta made his seventh start Thursday but lasted less than 14 minutes, exiting after being hit in the mask with a slap shot by Minnesota defenseman Marco Scandella. The 26-year-old Finn allowed one goal on four shots before being injured. Henrik Lundqvist will start Friday while New York is expected to call up a goaltender from Hartford of the American Hockey League to serve as his backup.

ABOUT THE JETS (14-15-2): Winnipeg added a pair of right wings Thursday, recalling Joel Armia and Matt Halischuk from Manitoba of the AHL. Armia, who was acquired from Buffalo in February in the deal involving Evander Kane, appeared in his only NHL game last season with the Sabres. Halischuk saw action in 93 contests with the Jets over the last two campaigns, recording eight goals and 10 assists.

OVERTIME

1. Jets C Mark Scheifele has scored four of his team-leading 12 goals over his last six contests.

2. New York RW Mats Zuccarello, who tops the club with 14 tallies, had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped Thursday.

3. Winnipeg RW Drew Stafford has recorded four game-winning goals, one behind league leaders Taylor Hall of Edmonton, Joe Pavelski of San Jose and Evgeni Malkin of Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Rangers 3