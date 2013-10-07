Preview: Rangers at Kings

The New York Rangers resume their season-opening nine-game road trip Monday, when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. New York, which has been forced to the road while Madison Square Garden’s renovations are completed, began the trek with a 4-1 loss at Phoenix on Thursday in Alain Vigneault’s debut at the team’s coach. The Rangers were without their captain for that contest but may have Ryan Callahan in the lineup Monday following offseason shoulder surgery.

Los Angeles begins the home portion of its schedule after opening the season with a pair of road games. The Kings rallied for a 3-2 shootout victory at Minnesota on Thursday before dropping a 5-3 decision in Winnipeg the following night. New York has not faced the Kings since Oct. 7, 2011 in Sweden and has not visited Los Angeles since Feb. 2, 2010.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (0-1-0): Callahan, who is returning after having the labrum in his shoulder repaired, is likely to play on the third line with Brian Boyle and Taylor Pyatt. Right wing Arron Asham, who was a healthy scratch against Phoenix, also is expected to make his season debut versus Los Angeles. New York sent center J.T. Miller to Hartford of the American Hockey League to make room on the roster for Callahan.

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-1-0): Los Angeles scored a total of five goals in its first two games, with center Jeff Carter recording two of them. Right wing Justin Williams (one) is the only other forward on the team with a tally. Center Anze Kopitar needs one point to tie Jim Fox (479) for eighth place on the franchise list.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles hasn’t suffered a regulation home loss to New York since Dec. 29, 2001. The Kings are 3-0-2 in the last five meetings at Staples Center.

2. Rangers LW Carl Hagelin remains out as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.

3. New York RW Jesper Fast is likely to be scratched to make room in the lineup for Asham.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Rangers 1