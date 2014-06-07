FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Rangers at Kings
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 8, 2014 / 4:08 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Rangers at Kings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

After squandering an early two-goal lead in the series opener, the New York Rangers look to avoid a two-game deficit against the host Los Angeles Kings when the Stanley Cup final resumes on Saturday. Justin Williams took advantage of defenseman Dan Girardi’s turnover and scored 4:36 into overtime as Los Angeles skated to a 3-2 victory in Game 1 on Wednesday. The tally allowed the Kings to become the first team since the 1992 Chicago Blackhawks to overcome a two-goal deficit in consecutive games during a conference or Stanley Cup final, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I don’t know, it’s not a perfect situation,” Los Angeles forward Marian Gaborik said of the early deficit. “We can’t always get away with this, losing 2-0 right from the get-go.” New York’s speed played a significant role in that as Benoit Pouliot and Carl Hagelin scored 1:42 apart early in the first period. “For us to win, we’re going to have to find a way to play to our strengths. Speed is definitely one of them,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE RANGERS: While Girardi accepted the blame for his costly turnover, Ryan McDonagh was quick to note that he left the zone before his defense partner. “(Girardi‘s) a guy that has been through so many ups and downs in his career, we know he’s going to bounce back and be a huge part of our Game 2 here,” he said. McDonagh logged 31:12 of ice time in Game 1, but that number should dip as fellow blue-liner John Moore is expected to return after serving his two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Montreal’s Dale Weise in the Eastern Conference final.

ABOUT THE KINGS: Defenseman Drew Doughty admittedly rode an emotional roller coaster in the series opener, recording a minus-2 after the first period before scoring a highlight-reel goal and setting up another tally to help Los Angeles rally to victory. “When I get angry, I kind of turn it on,” said Doughty, who broke his own franchise record for points by a blue-liner (17) set during the Kings’ Stanley Cup-winning postseason in 2012. Williams traditionally has been a pretty mellow fellow, but he has reason to be elated after setting career highs in goals (eight), assists (12) and points (20) in a single playoff year.

OVERTIME

1. All three of Los Angeles’ goals in Game 1 beat New York G Henrik Lundqvist (40 saves) to the blocker side.

2. Hagelin led the Rangers with five shots on goal but was denied by Jonathan Quick (25 saves) on a point-blank chance with 41 seconds left in regulation.

3. Kings veteran D Robyn Regehr is expected to make his return to the lineup after suffering a knee injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference second-round series versus Anaheim.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Kings 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.