Preview: Rangers at Kings

The New York Rangers attempt to continue their torrid pace when they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday for a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup final. New York began its three-game California trip on Wednesday by defeating Anaheim 4-1 for its third straight victory and 11th in 12 contests. Rick Nash scored what proved to be the winning goal 2 1/2 minutes into the third period as the Rangers won for the sixth time in seven road games.

Los Angeles has been idle since dropping a wild 7-6 overtime decision to Nashville on Saturday in the opener of its seven-game homestand. The Kings allowed five consecutive goals before scoring five of the next six - including three in the final 2:01 of the third period - to force the extra session, which lasted only 18 seconds. Los Angeles has earned a point in seven of its last eight contests, going 4-1-3 in that span.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN360, MSG (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (22-11-4): Nash’s goal on Wednesday was his 25th of the season, putting him one behind Dallas’ Tyler Seguin for the league lead. The 30-year-old already has matched last season’s 39-point output in 65 games and is one tally away from equaling his total in 2013-14. Derick Brassard has scored in each of his last three contests after going nine games without a goal.

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-12-9): Anze Kopitar has been racking up the points of late, notching three assists against the Predators to give him 16 points in his last nine games. Marian Gaborik also has been red-hot, collecting eight goals and four assists while landing on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine contests. The 32-year-old Slovakian’s goal on Saturday was his 12th of the campaign, one more than his total in 41 games with Columbus and the Kings last season.

OVERTIME

1. New York G Cam Talbot is expected to start against Los Angeles on Thursday.

2. The Rangers have scored first in each of their last seven games and 10 of 11.

3. Kings D Robyn Regehr participated in practice Wednesday but still will remain out of the lineup for at least a week due to a finger injury.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Rangers 2