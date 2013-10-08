Rangers 3, Kings 1: Brad Richards scored a pair of goals as New York continued its season-opening nine-game road trip and spoiled Los Angeles’ home opener with its first victory under new coach Alain Vigneault.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh added a bizarre short-handed tally and Henrik Lundqvist made 28 saves for the Rangers, who welcomed captain Ryan Callahan back to the lineup following offseason shoulder surgery. Rick Nash registered two assists.

Defenseman Jake Muzzin scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 25 shots for the Kings, who suffered their first regulation home loss to New York since Dec. 29, 2001. Los Angeles had gone 3-0-2 in the previous five meetings at the Staples Center.

Richards got the Rangers on the board with 6:28 remaining in the first period as he buried the rebound of Nash’s shot from the right side of the crease. The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner doubled the lead at 10:46 of the middle session, when his pass attempt from the slot deflected off Kings defenseman Slava Voynov’s stick and between Quick’s pads.

Muzzin beat Lundqvist high to the glove side less than two minutes later, but a gaffe by Quick early in the third helped New York restore its two-goal advantage. Quick, attempting to stop the puck after McDonagh banked it off the right-wing boards following a faceoff win in his own zone, lost his stick and had the puck carom off his blocker and into the net at 4:39.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Callahan was high-sticked in the mouth by Kings C Anze Kopitar in the first minute of the second period and spent the remainder of the session in the locker room, reportedly having dental work done. The captain returned for the third period. ... Lundqvist posted his first win in three career decisions at Los Angeles. ... The game was the Rangers’ first in Los Angeles since Feb. 2, 2010.