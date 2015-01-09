Rangers egde Kings in Cup final rematch

LOS ANGELES -- In a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup final, the New York Rangers sprinted past the reigning champion Los Angeles Kings.

Three goals in the opening six minutes of the second period rallied the Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Kings on Thursday night before an announced crowd of 18,230 at Staples Center.

“Speed is very dangerous around the league because it is pretty hard to contain,” said Rangers center Derick Brassard, who had two assists in the win, giving him a team-high 22 this season. “A lot of times trying to contain us means you are going to take a lot of penalties. It is not anything different than last year. We use our speed, which makes us pretty hard to handle.”

A power-play goal by right winger Martin St. Louis at 8:17 of the second period was the difference as the Rangers (23-11-4) won their fourth in a row and their 12th in 13 games. It was their first sweep of Southern California clubs -- the Rangers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Wednesday night -- since 2008.

New York opposed the Kings for the first time since June 13, when the Rangers fell in five games for the Stanley Cup at Staples. This time, the Rangers reversed the outcome.

“To be honest, it was a little weird walking into the building, but after a few minutes in the dressing room, you kind of forget about it,” Brassard said. “Before the road trip, a lot of guys were looking forward to coming here. There’s nothing better than a California trip, but we wanted to compare ourselves to some of the best teams in the league.”

The Kings (19-13-9) dropped their second straight and their fourth in five games despite a four-day break after Saturday’s wild 7-6 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators.

Rangers goalie Cam Talbot turned away 28 of the 31 shots, while Kings netminder Jonathan Quick recorded 22 saves on 26 attempts.

“I can’t say enough about the guys and how we battled back and showed a lot of character,” Talbot said.

Right winger Justin Williams’ second goal of the game with 4:03 left pulled the Kings within 4-3, but the Rangers held on for the win.

Los Angeles had a two-man advantage in the final 36 seconds after left winger Rick Nash was sent to the box for tripping, and the Kings already had pulled Quick. However, New York prevented Los Angeles from scoring.

“We seem to be in a funk,” said Kings right winger Justin Williams, who scored twice in defeat.

It didn’t look that way early. Left winger Tanner Pearson put the Kings on the board, gathering a pass from center Jeff Carter on a rush and ripping a shot past Talbot for a 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period. It was Pearson’s 12th goal of the season.

Los Angeles struck again less than two minutes later, when Williams blasted a winner from the right circle past Talbot for a 2-0 advantage at 5:49.

The Rangers answered with a couple of assists from the Kings. After Los Angeles center Mike Richards skated off for interference, defenseman Dan Boyle struck just five seconds later on the power play.

Boyle fielded a puck after a faceoff and fired a long-distance rocket that ricocheted off the stick of Los Angeles center Jarret Stoll and dribbled past Quick and into the net, cutting the margin to 2-1 at 10:27 of the first.

New York wiped out the deficit early in the second period and seized the lead. Defenseman Kevin Klein scored his eighth goal at 2:31, and right winger Lee Stempniak delivered 19 seconds later with his sixth, boosting the Rangers to a 3-2 lead.

The power-play goal by St. Louis made it 4-2.

“They capitalized on a couple of our mistakes early on, but we just stuck to what we wanted to do, which was to try and play a fast game,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said.

NOTES: Although players from both clubs downplayed any significance in their first meeting since the Kings captured the Stanley Cup, Rangers leading scorer Rick Nash admitted the defeat would always haunt him. “I think, for the rest of your life, whenever you visit L.A., that memory will come up,” Nash told the New York Times earlier this week. ... Kings D Brayden McNabb, C Andy Andreoff and C Jordan Nolan were scratched. ... Rangers scratches: LW Tanner Glass and D Matt Hunwick. ... The teams clash again March 24 at Madison Square Garden. ... New York caps its three-game West Coast swing at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... Los Angeles resumes its seven-game homestand Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets.