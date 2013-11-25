Preview: Rangers at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning won their first two games after two-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner Steven Stamkos went down with a broken tibia. The major loss began to take an effect during a 0-3-1 road trip and the Lightning come home for next three, starting with a visit from the New York Rangers on Monday. Tampa Bay scored six goals on its recent trip while the Rangers surrendered only five in the previous five games and boast a 9-4-0 mark over the last 13.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper tinkered with his lines on the trip and his team was sharper in a 1-0 overtime loss to Anaheim on Friday. The Rangers have won two straight to start a five-game road trip, including Cam Talbot’s 2-0 shutout of Nashville on Saturday. Henrik Lundqvist, who allowed two goals in two wins over Tampa Bay last season, is expected back in net Monday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New York), SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (12-11-0): Brad Richards, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy with the Lightning in 2004, has had a bit of a resurgence this season with six goals and 16 points to lead the Rangers. New York stood 28th in the league in scoring (2.09) and Rick Nash could provide a boost after netting one goal in his first three games since returning from a concussion. Ryan McDonagh leads all Rangers defensemen with five goals and 12 points while no one else has more than two and four, respectively.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (14-8-1): Cooper moved Alex Killorn from left wing to center against Anaheim and the Lightning made a move on Sunday, calling up right wing Nikita Kucherov from Syracuse of the American Hockey League where he had 13 goals and 11 assists in 17 games. The Lightning need to get more from captain Martin St. Louis (one goal in 12 contests) and Teddy Purcell, who has four points in 17 games after recording eight in the first six contests. Top-four defenseman Radko Gudas missed practice Sunday with an upper-body injury he suffered versus the Ducks.

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers won all three meetings last season, outscoring Tampa Bay by a 12-4 margin.

2. Tampa Bay is 3-of-34 on the power play in 11 games during November, with two goals coming against Anaheim on Nov. 14.

3. New York LW Chris Kreider, 22, appears to be turning a corner with 12 points and a plus-6 rating in 16 games since being recalled.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Rangers 1