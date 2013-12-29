Preview: Rangers at Lightning

Henrik Lundqvist is expected back in net for the New York Rangers as they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday to try and avenge a humbling 5-0 defeat last month. Lundqvist, the 2012 Vezina Trophy winner, sat out the last three games as rookie backup Cam Talbot won the first two before losing 3-2 at Washington on Friday. Lundqvist, who is 10-15-2 this season, will face a Lightning team that has points in six straight games (5-0-1) and stands second in the Atlantic Division.

Tampa Bay captain Martin St. Louis, who is riding a four-game goal-scoring streak, scored twice and added an assist against the Rangers on Nov. 25 at home. Lundqvist and Talbot haven’t received much goal support this season as the Rangers stand 27th in the league in scoring (2.25). Former Lightning center Brad Richards leads New York with 27 points but has only one in his last four contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (18-19-2): Left wing Rick Nash, a seven-time 30-goal scorer, has produced only one in the last 10 games after netting four in his previous five. Mats Zuccarello (25 points) and Derek Stepan (23), who both reportedly missed practice with the flu Saturday, have been steady contributors. Captain Ryan Callahan (knee) and defenseman Marc Staal (concussion) are close to returning but are not expected to play in Tampa Bay, while blue-liner Anton Stralman is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (23-11-4): Defenseman Victor Hedman was on the ice for a season-high 27:27 in the 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal as the Lightning dressed five blue-liners with less than 60 games of NHL experience. Veteran defensemen Sami Salo (upper body) and Eric Brewer (arm) missed the game and their status is uncertain for Sunday. St. Louis continues to shine with rookie linemates Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat, leading the team with 17 goals and 38 points in 38 games while posting a plus-10 rating.

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning are 4-0-1 in the second of back-to-back games this season, allowing a total of only seven goals.

2. New York LW Chris Kreider shares the team lead in goals (nine) and easily tops the Rangers with a plus-8 rating

3. Tampa Bay G Ben Bishop is 6-0-2 in his last eight games but could sit out in favor of backup Anders Lindback after playing on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Rangers 2