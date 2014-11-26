Preview: Rangers at Lightning

Martin St. Louis returns to the place where he spent 13 seasons and won a Stanley Cup for the first time since requesting a trade when his New York Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. St. Louis comes into the contest on his best run of the season with three goals and two assists in four games, moving within two points of 1,000 for his career. “I know it’s going to be different day for me,” St. Louis told ESPN.com. “I don’t know what kind of emotions are going to come out.”

St. Louis told reporters he is “expecting the worst but hoping for the best,” from the fan reaction as New York looks to avenge a 5-1 loss to the Lightning on Nov. 17. The Rangers since have blanked Philadelphia 2-0 and Montreal 5-0 in their two games. Captain Steven Stamkos, St. Louis’ old linemate, is on a hot streak as well, collecting six goals and five assists over the last nine contests.

TV: 7:30. ET, MSG 2 (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (9-7-4): Henrik Lundqvist notched his third shutout in his last eight games against the Canadiens on Sunday and is tied for the league lead with four. Captain Ryan McDonagh is beginning to skate with the team and the top-pair defenseman could return soon after missing the last 10 games with shoulder injury, but is not likely to be in the lineup Wednesday. Rick Nash has recorded at least a point in 15 of 20 games and leads the team with 14 goals and 21 points, four better than St. Louis.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (14-6-2): Tampa Bay rebounded from two rough outings to edge Minnesota 2-1 on Saturday as Ben Bishop came up with 30 saves for his 12th victory. Alex Killorn has scored a goal in a career-high four straight games and boasts one point in five consecutive contests. Defenseman Victor Hedman (fractured finger), who has missed the last 17 games after posting seven points in the first five of the season, has been skating through a full practice and could return as soon as Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning have outscored the Rangers 15-6 while winning three of the last four meetings.

2. New York LW Chris Kreider registered a pair of assists Sunday against Montreal after going six games without a point.

3. Tampa Bay C Tyler Johnson leads the team with 15 assists and C Valtteri Filppula is next with 14, leaving him two shy of 200 for his career.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Rangers 2