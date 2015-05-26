Preview: Rangers at Lightning

The New York Rangers are getting beat at their own game and, consequently, are facing elimination for the second straight series when they visit the Tampa Bay Lighting on Tuesday for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final. The upstart Lightning posted a 2-0 victory in Game 5 to move within one win of advancing to the Stanley Cup final for the second time in franchise history.

The Rangers clawed back from a 3-1 series deficit against Washington in the previous round and did the same against Pittsburgh a year ago, so they are familiar with the task at hand. “It’s a race to four,” New York forward Derek Stepan said. “It doesn’t matter how many games the other team wins, we have to beat them four games. We have to go into their building and find a way to get it done.” The Rangers opened the playoffs with 13 consecutive one-goal decisions - including seven 2-1 victories - but this series had turned into a goalfest before Tampa Bay handed the Rangers their first home shutout loss of the postseason. “If we’re going to have any chance of winning, that’s how we have to do it,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after his squad stifled New York on Sunday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE RANGERS: New York had scored five goals in back-to-back contests prior to Sunday’s defeat, fueled by a power play that produced two tallies in three straight games, but it was stymied on four chances with the man advantage in Game 5. “Our execution was a little bit slow tonight on the power play,” coach Alain Vigneault acknowledged. “They did a great job of defending, blocking lanes and blocking shots, and it made it really challenging for us.” Henrik Lundqvist was scorched for 12 goals in Games 2 and 3 but has permitted a total of three tallies in the last two contests and is at his best with New York facing elimination, posting a 14-3 record with a 1.39 goals-against average and .956 save percentage.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING: The ”Triplets“ line of Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Nikita Kucherov has been spectacular for Tampa Bay, combining for half of its 50 postseason goals, but captain Steven Stamkos is leading the drive for the team’s first Stanley Cup final appearance since 2004. Held without a goal for the first eight games of the postseason, Stamkos scored once and set up another tally in Sunday’s win to give him seven tallies in the last 10 contests and a franchise record-tying four-game streak. ”The one thing with Stammer ... he’s not getting the sixth goal in a 6-2 game,” Cooper said. “He’s getting the go-ahead goal or the one that you build off. It was only a matter of time. You can’t keep him down forever.”

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning are 8-0 this postseason when scoring the first goal.

2. New York registered a league-high 28 wins on the road during the regular season, but Tampa Bay owned an NHL-best 32-8-1 home record.

3. Lightning G Ben Bishop is the third netminder to post a playoff shutout after allowing at least five goals in each of the previous two games of the same series.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Lightning 2