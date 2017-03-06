FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Preview: Rangers at Lightning
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 7, 2017 / 3:48 AM / 5 months ago

Preview: Rangers at Lightning

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Andrei Vasilevskiy is warming up to his new role as No. 1 goaltender for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the 22-year-old Russian is expected to go after his fourth straight victory when he faces the visiting New York Rangers on Monday. Vasilevskiy is 3-0-0 with a .951 save percentage since fellow netminder Ben Bishop was dealt to Los Angeles as the Lightning continue to keep alive their playoff hopes with an 8-2-2 surge.

“I don’t want to say, ‘Bish is gone, I’m 100 percent No. 1,’” Vasilevskiy told the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m not going to (mess) around. I will work even more and show everybody that I deserve to be here and deserve to be the starting goalie.” Vasilevskiy likely will face a frustrated, angry squad Monday as the Rangers have dropped three of four games while scoring a total of six goals. New York, which plays at Florida on Tuesday, has been outshot by 28 over the last three contests, and only a standout performance by Henrik Lundqvist at Boston on Thursday produced a victory. “We have to start building some confidence in our game,” Rangers defenseman Marc Staal told reporters. “I think everyone’s clutching a little bit and second-guessing, and we’re not doing the things that we normally know how to do very well.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA, MSG Plus (New York), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (41-22-2): One of the major issues over the last few weeks has been a punchless power play that is 0-for-19 over the last eight contests and 1-for-33 during a 13-game span. New York could be without leading goal scorer Michael Grabner (26) for the third straight game due to a hip injury and needs others to step up, including leading scorer J.T. Miller (48 points). The 23-year-old has recorded just one goal in 11 games and two points in his last nine contests while Derek Stepan – who is slated to play his 500th NHL game Monday - has gone 20 without a goal and Mats Zuccarello has netted one in his last 12 matches.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (30-26-8): Nikita Kucherov, whose creative shootout tally gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 win at Buffalo on Saturday, is one of the hottest performers in the league with seven goals and seven assists during a six-game point streak. Kucherov leads the team with 63 points – eight more than defenseman Victor Hedman, who is riding a five-game streak and has equaled his career high of 55, which he set in 2013-14. Tyler Johnson (43 points), Kucherov's linemate, also has been effective of late, registering a pair of goals and four assists over his last four contests.

OVERTIME

1. New York is 19-14-2 at home but owns the league’s best road record at 22-8-0 and has won three straight away from Madison Square Garden.

2. Tampa Bay D Jake Dotchin continues to impress with four assists and a plus-5 rating in 17 games since being recalled for the first time.

3. The Rangers have scored a total of 14 goals while winning the last three meetings, including a 6-1 triumph Oct. 30 in New York.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Rangers 2

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.