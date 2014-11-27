Lightning’s Callahan scores twice in win against Rangers

TAMPA -- It was a playoff atmosphere as New York Rangers right-winger Martin St. Louis made his return to the building he called home for 14 years Wednesday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning saw the player they acquired for him last season, right-winger Ryan Callahan, steal the show, scoring two goals in a 4-3 win at Amelie Arena.

“That was as loud and rowdy as I’ve heard our building this year -- they were into it, and it was a lot of fun,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Callahan scored the tying and go-ahead goals, giving him four against his old team in 11 days, and Tampa Bay (15-6-2) improved to 9-2-1 at home, while the Rangers (10-7-4) dropped to 2-4-1 on the road this season.

“Cally’s been a guy who’s had an immediate impact on this team, not only what he can do on the ice, but the leadership qualities he has, the person that he is,” said center Steven Stamkos, who scored his 15th goal had a goal and added two assists.

Holding a 3-2 lead in the final period, the Lightning got a cushion with 10:22 left when defenseman Matthew Carle’s long shot went through the legs of Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein, then caromed off the right skate of right wing Nikita Kucherov, whose eighth goal was upheld after official review as not being an intentional kick.

Rangers left-winger Rick Nash scored his 15th goal unassisted with 7:11 left in the third, putting pressure on Lightning goalie Ben Bishop, who held on for the win, even as the Rangers pulled goaltender Henrik Lundqvist in the final two minutes.

On the ice, it was a quiet return for St. Louis, held scoreless and without a shot in 19:36 of ice time. It was still a special night for St. Louis, who was appreciative of the standing ovation he got at the end of his video tribute, and understanding of the booing he heard as well.

“It was definitely different for me,” St. Louis said. “It was great, brought a lot of memories. I wanted to give them the thank-you they deserved. (Boos) were expected, but I understand. They care.”

After a wild opening period with four goals, three on power plays, the Lightning jumped ahead 3-2 on Callahan’s second goal of the night against his former team in the second period.

Stamkos skated behind the goal and fed a pass to Callahan in front of the net to beat Lundqvist. Callahan, acquired along with draft picks in the St. Louis trade last March, also had two goals in a 5-0 win against the Rangers last week.

While much of the attention before the game was on St. Louis, the crowd erupted five minutes into play when Stamkos ripped a shot over Lundqvist’s left shoulder for a 1-0 lead.

At the first break in the opening period, the Lightning showed a tribute video to St. Louis on the main boards over the ice, and early boos turned into loud cheers for the longtime Tampa Bay favorite, who left awkwardly late last season after demanding a trade.

“I figured that was what it was going to be like -- they applaud him on that tribute, then boo him when he touches the puck,” said Bishop, now 7-0 in his career against the Rangers. “It was nice to keep him out of the net tonight. It was nice to give our fans a win when they have some fans in the stands, too.”

Seconds after the video, the Rangers tied the game, as Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr turned the puck over and Nash passed quickly to center Mats Zuccarello for a 1-1 tie on his fourth goal of the season.

Just two minutes later, when the Lightning drew a bench minor for too many men on the ice, New York took the lead on a power-play goal by former Tampa Bay defenseman Dan Boyle.

New York’s lead didn’t last long either, as Nash drew a double-minor for high-sticking and roughing and the Callahan scored on the power play.

“(Tampa‘s) puck possession, that means being strong on D, take it away from them and vice versa, when you’re in their end, hold onto pucks and make some plays,” Boyle said. “That’s the key and we probably could have used a little more of that.”

NOTES: The Rangers’ lone scratch was RW Lee Stempniak, while the Lightning didn’t dress D Eric Brewer, RW J.T. Brown and rookie LW Jonathan Drouin. ... While the spotlight was on Martin St. Louis’ first game back to Tampa, it was also a reunion for three Lightning players -- RW Ryan Callahan, D Anton Stralman and C Brian Boyle -- who all played for the Rangers last season. They had a homecoming last week in the Lightning’s 5-1 win at Madison Square Garden. ... The teams finish their season series with a third game Monday night at MSG.