Moore goal sparks Rangers win over Lightning

TAMPA -- Rangers center Dominic Moore stole the puck deep in the Lightning zone and beat goalie Ben Bishop for the winning goal in the third period, leading New York to a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.

Moore jumped on a puck that got away from Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, made a quick move and beat Bishop, who came into the game with a 9-0-0 record against the Rangers in the regular season. The go-ahead goal -- Moore’s fourth of the season -- came with 16:44 left, and Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist made it stand the rest of the way, finishing with 20 saves.

“To find ourselves tied after two on the road, you’re still in a good spot,” Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “It’s great to see us just continue to stick to playing the way we need to play. We’ve talked a lot about structure and competing, being strong in our 1-on-1s and we did a good job of that tonight.”

New York added two empty-net goals in the final 1:21 of the game, first on a length-of-the-ice shot by left winger Viktor Stalberg on a loose puck after a faceoff in the Rangers zone, five seconds after the Lightning had pulled Bishop. Tampa Bay kept Bishop out, only to see left winger Rick Nash score another empty-net goal -- his 12th of the season -- with 32 seconds left.

“I think we all win and lose together -- when the team’s struggling, everyone wants to do more to help out,” Nash said of overcoming the team’s recent road struggles. “I try to do my job the best I can.”

Tampa Bay (18-16-4) hasn’t been able to string together wins in a six-game home stand, while the Rangers (21-13-4) improved to 7-8-3 on the road with the win, ending a streak of seven straight road losses that went back to Nov. 21.

“You go in (to the third) tied at home, big game for us, and we let it slide,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “It’s tough because this was a really tough place for teams to play ... this year, it hasn’t been that tough.”

The Lightning tied the game twice in the first two periods with power-play goals, including a poke by defenseman Anton Stralman with 7.1 seconds left in the second. The goal was initially waved off, then overturned and upheld on review, with Stralman poking in a loose puck past Lundqvist to tie the game.

The penalty came after Rangers left winger Tanner Glass knocked Lightning center Brian Boyle into the New York bench, earning an interference penalty with 1:23 left in the period.

The Rangers had taken a 2-1 lead just 56 seconds into the second, as right winger Mats Zuccarello beat Bishop for his 16th goal of the season off a pass from center J.T. Miller.

New York jumped out early in the first, leading 1-0 just 1:53 into the game by scoring off a faceoff, with defenseman Keith Yandle feeding Boyle for his fifth goal of the season.

The Lightning answered late in the first, with center Jonathan Marchessault redirecting a shot in front of the net from Stralman, who picked up his 12th assist on Marchessault’s sixth goal of the season on the power play.

“Five-on-five used to be our bread and butter,” Cooper said. “It’s funny. Our power play has been maligned a little bit, but it seems like it’s the only way we can score right now.”

NOTES: The Lightning, hit hard by injuries during the past month, got another key forward back with LW Jonathan Drouin returning after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. His return came one game after the Lightning got C Tyler Johnson and C Brian Boyle back from injuries in Monday’s overtime loss to the Canadiens. ... LW Ondrej Palat is the only key player remaining out with an injury, though the returns give the Lightning a glut of forwards and tougher decisions to make for healthy scratches. On Wednesday, Tampa Bay was without RW Erik Condra and D Nikita Nesterov. ... The Rangers, injury-free for now, had RW Kevin Hayes and D Dylan McIlrath as healthy scratches. ... The Lightning close a six-game homestand on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild. ... The Rangers play Saturday at the Florida Panthers before returning home for three games.