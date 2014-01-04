Preview: Rangers at Maple Leafs

After making themselves at home in front of a record crowd in the Winter Classic, the Toronto Maple Leafs return to the Air Canada Centre to host the New York Rangers on Saturday. Tyler Bozak scored in regulation before netting the decisive goal in the third round of the shootout as visiting Toronto skated to a 3-2 triumph over Detroit at Michigan Stadium on Wednesday. The victory was the third straight for the Maple Leafs, who look to avenge a 2-1 shootout loss to New York on Dec. 23.

Rookie Cam Talbot turned aside 25 shots in that contest and likely will draw the start against Toronto. Mats Zuccarello answered a slow beginning to the season by scoring his 10th goal to match Chris Kreider for the team lead, but New York limped to a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday. The Norwegian, who also added an assist, has recorded seven of his tallies since Dec. 2.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, MSG (New York), CBC (Toronto)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (20-20-2): Ryan Callahan logged just under 15 minutes of ice time against the Penguins in his return from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury. While the captain will receive a closer look at a couple of his United States Olympic teammates in Toronto’s Phil Kessel and James van Riemsdyk, he won’t see New York’s Derek Dorsett on Saturday. The fourth-liner suffered a broken fibula while blocking a shot on Friday and is sidelined four-to-six weeks.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (21-16-5): Tim Gleason joined his new team and was paired with fellow defenseman Mark Fraser during Friday’s practice, but coach Randy Carlyle stopped short of saying that he’d be in the lineup against New York. “We feel he can make a contribution, and if it starts (Saturday) night or if it starts the next night or the night after, it’s always nice to have depth in defensemen,” Carlyle said. “I think it’s one of those things where you’d like the player to get a little bit more familiar with your group, too.” Gleason was acquired from Carolina on Wednesday in a deal for fellow blue-liner John-Michael Liles.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto captain Dion Phaneuf celebrated his seven-year, $49 million contract extension by notching two assists on Wednesday.

2. Perhaps Phaneuf might be in a generous mood and lend a helping hand to LW Joffrey Lupul, who is $10,000 lighter in the wallet after the NHL issued him a fine for cross-checking Detroit’s Patrick Eaves in the Winter Classic.

3. The Rangers are 2-2-0 on their five-game road trip.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 2, Rangers 1