Preview: Rangers at Maple Leafs

Derek Stepan is expected to make his season debut when the New York Rangers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Sidelined with a broken left fibula he suffered during training camp, Stepan could provide a jolt for a New York club that posted just its second win in five contests (2-1-2) with 4-3 overtime triumph over Detroit on Wednesday. Derick Brassard and Rick Nash each scored in that contest as well as the Rangers’ home-opening 6-3 loss to Toronto on Oct. 12.

Phil Kessel collected a goal and two assists in the teams’ first meeting and Tyler Bozak added one of each for Toronto, which saw both players score a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to Colorado on Thursday. The latter contest witnessed teammate Daniel Winnik sustain a scary fall in the opening minute, but the 29-year-old right wing admitted he was fine despite being stretchered off the ice. “Was a scary moment but am feeling good,” Winnik wrote on Twitter.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG2 (New York), CBC (Toronto)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (6-4-2): While Stepan has been confirmed to play on Saturday, defenseman Dan Boyle told reporters that “next week hopefully is realistic for (his) return” to the lineup as he recovers from a broken hand suffered in the season opener on Oct. 9. New York certainly could use some relief for its ailing blue-liners and may call upon a familiar face to play against the Maple Leafs. Free agent Tomas Kaberle, who was drafted by Toronto in 1996 and spent 12 seasons with the club, practiced with the Rangers on Friday and could be in need with fellow blue-liner John Moore still serving his suspension.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-2): The game’s first goal has proven pivotal for Toronto, which is 5-0-0 this season when it takes the initial lead and 1-5-2 when forced to play from behind. “I guess you could say that everybody would love to score the first goal,” coach Randy Carlyle said. “If you look at the statistics and the league historically ... the team that scores the first goal, I think (its) winning percentage is over 70 percent. I guess everybody would want to score the first goal.” With that in mind, Toronto needs to get out of the blocks better as it has been outscored 14-8 in the first period.

OVERTIME

1. New York coach Alain Vigneault confirmed that Cam Talbot will get the nod on Saturday while fellow G Henrik Lundqvist is expected to start Sunday’s tilt versus visiting Edmonton.

2. Toronto D Jake Gardiner was nursing a deep bone bruise on his knee after getting hit by Jarome Iginla’s shot early in the first period Thursday. Gardiner’s availability for Saturday is in question.

3. The Rangers sent C Chris Mueller to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday in preparation for Stepan’s return.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Maple Leafs 2