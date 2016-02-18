Preview: Rangers at Maple Leafs

The New York Rangers will need to regroup quickly if they hope to bounce back from a rare regulation loss as they visit the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. New York, which is four points ahead of the New York Islanders for second place in the Metropolitan Division, failed to earn at least one point for the first time in seven games (5-1-1) Wednesday as it squandered a third-period lead en route to a 5-3 home defeat against Chicago.

Rebounding from a disappointing setback on the road will not be an easy task for the Rangers, however, as they are the only team currently occupying a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a losing record away from home (11-13-3). Getting back in the win column may not be so difficult for the Rangers, though, as they face a Toronto team that is beginning a four-game homestand that follows a 1-4-0 road trip. The unsuccessful trek dropped the Maple Leafs into the basement in the East, but the club has earned points in three straight contests at home (1-0-2). The Rangers are looking to complete a sweep of the three-game season series after posting a pair of victories at home.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (32-19-6): The Rangers welcomed back their captain Wednesday as Ryan McDonagh returned to the lineup after missing four games with a concussion. The defenseman was in fine form, recording one shot, one block and a plus-1 rating while finishing second on the team in ice time at 24 minutes, 6 seconds. The club hopes to have Marc Staal on the blue line against Toronto as the veteran missed Wednesday’s contest to be with his wife, who gave birth to the couple’s second child.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (20-26-9): Toronto likely will miss the postseason for the 10th time in 11 seasons as it sits 15 points out of the final playoff spot in the East, but coach Mike Babcock is hoping the fact his team plays the majority of its remaining games at home will help it end the campaign on a strong note. “We’ve played 23 home games and 32 on the road,” Babcock told reporters Wednesday. “We’ve got the most home games of anybody left - let’s be good.” PA Parenteau is one shy of reaching the 15-goal plateau for the fourth time in his career and first since netting 18 with Colorado in 2012-13.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers RW Kevin Hayes has recorded three goals and two assists over his last four games.

2. Toronto C Leo Komarov leads the team with 18 goals but has scored one in the last six contests.

3. Rangers LW Rick Nash has missed 10 games with a bone bruise in his leg could be out for at least two more contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Maple Leafs 2