Preview: Rangers at Maple Leafs

The New York Rangers have fallen off the pace in the Metropolitan Division on the heels of a season-high three-game losing streak, one they hope to end in a visit to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. New York has coughed up 16 goals during the three-game slide, which started with a 4-2 setback at home to the Maple Leafs.

The Rangers are trying to view the glass as half full after Tuesday’s 7-6 loss versus Dallas in which they scored three third-period goals in a belated comeback attempt. “We were playing the right way and we got three goals and almost came back,” defenseman Dan Girardi said following the game. “That’s the takeaway we need from tonight.” While New York has dropped into fourth place in the hotly contested Metropolitan, Toronto has vaulted into a tied for second in the Atlantic Division by going 9-1-1 over its last 11 games -- eight coming away from home. The Maple Leafs are riding a three-game winning streak and have scored at least three regulation goals in 10 of their last 11 contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (28-16-1): Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist went four straight games without making a start for the first time in his career last month and is in the midst of another tailspin, giving up 20 goals over his last four appearances (one in relief of an injured Antti Raanta). Lundqvist has a save percentage of .823 during the rocky four-game stretch. ”I feel like it’s embarrassing, frustrating, and disappointing, at the same time,“ Lundqvist said. ”The bottom line is I have to find another level; it’s not good enough.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (21-13-8): Rookie Auston Matthews scored his 22nd goal -- and 15th in his last 23 games -- in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over Buffalo. James van Riemsdyk also is on a tear, scoring in three of the last four games while amassing 12 points during an eight-game streak, but Toronto got a scare when defenseman Morgan Rielly was forced to exit Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury. Rielly is listed as day-to-day and will sit Thursday while Frank Corrado will slide into the lineup for his second start of the season.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers F Jesper Fast is expected to miss seven to 10 days with a shoulder injury.

2. Toronto is 10-for-19 on the power play over the past six games.

3. Rangers F Chris Kreider received a $5,000 fine for hitting Dallas’ Cody Eakin with his helmet during a fight in Tuesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Maple Leafs 3