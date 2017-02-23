Preview: Rangers at Maple Leafs

The New York Rangers look to continue their respective good fortune both recently and against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday when the Original Six clubs conclude their three-game season series at Air Canada Centre. Despite falling short in a shootout in its last outing, New York owns a 7-1-1 mark in its last nine contests overall and an 11-4-1 record in its last 16 versus Toronto.

The Rangers collected one of their NHL high-tying 19 wins on the road in Toronto on Jan. 19 as veteran Michael Grabner scored twice in a 5-2 win, increasing his point total to 10 (seven goals, three assists) in his last nine encounters with his former team. The 29-year-old Grabner (team-leading 26 goals) has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last four outings overall, but Ontario native Rick Nash extended his point streak to three games by scoring a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal. Top overall pick Auston Matthews (team-leading 28 goals, 52 points) recorded three assists as Toronto won the battle of high-profile rookies in a 5-4 overtime victory over Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Matthews has scored one goal and set up five others during his three-game point streak and notched an assist in the Maple Leafs' 4-2 win over the Rangers on Jan. 13.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), TVAS, Sportsnet Ontario (Toronto)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (38-19-2): Mats Zuccarello has recorded 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in his last 26 games overall and is riding a seven-game point streak versus Toronto, during which he has eight goals and seven assists. Fellow forward J.T. Miller (team-leading 46 points) has scored in each contest against the Maple Leafs this season and recorded two goals, three assists and a plus-5 rating during his three-game point streak versus the club. Henrik Lundqvist owns a 6-1-1 mark with a 1.97 goals-against average and a stellar .940 save percentage in his last eight outings overall and is 4-1-2 with a 1.96 GAA in his last seven visits to Toronto.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (28-20-11): William Nylander, who is the son of former Ranger Michael Nylander, scored and set up a goal for the third time in five contests on Tuesday to extend his point total to 11 (seven goals, four assists) in his last 10 games. Fellow rookie Mitch Marner (upper body) took positive steps toward returning to the lineup by competing in a light shootaround on Wednesday morning. Marner fired shots on net and did not look encumbered on the ice, according to TSN, but coach Mike Babcock declared that the 19-year-old will miss his fourth straight game on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto G Frederik Andersen has yielded four goals in back-to-back outings and 33 in his last nine.

2. The Rangers are 3-for-39 on the power play over the last 14 games, beginning with an 0-for-4 stretch versus the Maple Leafs on Jan. 19.

3. Toronto's Alexey Marchenko is expected to make his team debut on Thursday with fellow D Connor Carrick nursing a shoulder injury.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Rangers 2