Rangers bounce back to pound Maple Leafs 7-1

TORONTO - The New York Rangers took little time in getting over a disappointing loss. Now it is the Toronto Maple Leafs’ turn to do likewise.

Center Dominic Moore scored two goals against his former team as the Rangers trounced the Maple Leafs 7-1 on Saturday to erase bad memories of a loss to the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Friday.

“We turned the page on it, we analyzed it and got ready for tonight,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “Our guys came out, we moved the puck well, we got some good opportunities and we were able to finish on a couple.”

The Maple Leafs will have to wait until Tuesday when they play the New York Islanders to erase the bad taste of this loss.

“When you have a game like that you have to respond and we will,” Maple Leafs defenseman Dion Phaneuf said.

Left wingers Carl Hagelin, Benoit Pouliot and Chris Kreider and centers Brad Richards and Brian Boyle also scored for the Rangers (21-20-2), who completed a five-game road trip at 3-2-0.

“We’re coming back from a five-game road trip where we feel that in every game we could have got something,” Vigneault said. “Even in (Friday) night’s game I thought we battled real hard.”

Left winger Joffrey Lupul scored for the Maple Leafs (21-17-5), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

“It’s embarrassing,” Lupul said. “We got booed off the ice after the first period and the second period and at the end of the game and we deserved it. We were not good in any aspect.”

Rangers goalie Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots to improve to 9-3-0 in his rookie season.

“This is the first time I’ve been in this building,” Talbot said of Air Canada Centre. “It’s a nice building to play in.”

“He was good,” Vigneault said. “The first shift of the game they had two point-blank chances and then from there I thought we did a real good job of playing fast, playing in their end and doing a lot of the right things.”

Jonathan Bernier started his fifth straight game in goal for the Maple Leafs, but after letting in five goals on 32 shots was replaced by James Reimer at 16:35 of the second period.

That was Moore’s second goal of the game and his third of the season.

”It feels good,“ Moore said. ”I thought we had a much better team game, which makes all the difference. And then we had the puck more and that’s how we were able to create more offense.

“We did a better job without the puck in front of our net being aware and being assertive. And with the puck we didn’t give it away and we controlled it.”

Reimer stopped 16 shots, allowing Richards’ 10th goal of the season at 9:03 of the third period, and Boyle’s second of the season on a power-play at 16:04.

The Rangers added to their 2-0 first period lead with three more goals in the second period before the Maple Leafs made the board.

Pouliot notched his eighth of the season, converting a close-in a pass from defenseman Marc Staal at 10:39. Kreider scored his 11th of the season at 14:39 on a backhander after cutting in front of goal. Moore scored his second of the game by going to the top corner from the edge of the crease. Reimer then replaced Bernier.

Lupul answered for the Maple Leafs with his 12th of the season on a pass from center Tyler Bozak at 17:42 to make the score 5-1 after two periods.

“It seemed like the third goal, that was the hockey game,” Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said. “I haven’t got much more to say other than (he was) surprised, expecting a lot more from our group than what we got. Now it’s back to the drawing board. ... We didn’t check. They had the freedom to roam about the ice and do what they wanted to do.”

Injuries to defenseman Carl Gunnarsson and right winger David Clarkson during the game did not help. The extent or nature of the injuries was not disclosed.

The Rangers scored at 6:57 of the first period on the 10th goal of the season by Hagelin, who tipped in a wrist shot from the right point by defenseman Dan Girardi.

Moore put the Rangers ahead 2-0 at 15:57 of the first with an unassisted goal, picking up a loose puck in the neutral zone before taking a sharp-angled snap shot from the left faceoff circle that slipped past Bernier.

NOTES: New York traded a conditional 2014 seventh-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday for LW Dan Carcillo, who can bring what coach Alain Vigneault referred to as an “element of toughness.” ... Rangers RW Derek Dorsett (left fibula fracture) is expected to miss four to six weeks after being injured while blocking a shot in the 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Friday. ... Maple Leafs D Tim Gleason who was acquired in a trade that sent D John-Michael Liles to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday was not in the lineup Saturday because he had had only one practice with his new team. ... The Maple Leafs avoided their sixth suspension of the season when LW Joffrey Lupul was fined $10,000 for crosschecking Detroit RW Patrick Eaves in the neck during Toronto’s 3-2 shootout win in the Winter Classic on Wednesday.