Komarov’s goal lifts Leafs over Rangers

TORONTO -- Leo Komarov was wearing sniper Phil Kessel’s gloves when he scored the winning goal on Saturday night.

Komarov’s first goal of the season at 14:26 of the third period snapped a tie and gave the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 win over the New York Rangers.

The Maple Leafs center wasn’t about to give too much credit for the set of gloves modeled for Kessel, the Maple Leafs’ first-line right winger who scored his eighth goal of the season in the game.

“Mine haven’t arrived yet; they’re coming,” said Komarov, who also had an assist in the game. “I’ve played the whole season with them. It’s a small thing. You can’t think about that.”

The goal was big, coming after defenseman Roman Polak tied the score for the Maple Leafs about six minutes earlier after left winger Rick Nash gave the Rangers the lead early in the period.

“We need to tighten up things defensively,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “I think a lot of that starts with our forwards making themselves available a little bit better. On their winning goal, if you look at the final picture, goal they almost got a four-on-zero on our goaltender.”

Right winger Richard Panik and center Peter Holland also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Related Coverage Preview: Rangers at Maple Leafs

Centers Chris Kreider and Mats Zuccarello and left winger Carl Hagelin also scored for the Rangers.

Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves.

Cam Talbot had 26 saves in the Rangers’ goal.

”We didn“t panic that much tonight,” Bernier said. “I felt like we played a solid 60 minutes.”

Zuccarello said, “We’ve got to keep playing the same way offensively and tighten up defensively. I think that’s the key going forward for us. They’ve got good speed, they’ve got a good team over there, high-skilled guys. When you feed into their transitions and those skill guys with speed, it’s tough for our D. We have to come back and help each other out.”

The Rangers (6-5-2), who tied the score with the only goal of the second period, took a 4-3 lead at 4:33 of the third period on the 11th goal of the season by Nash, who converted a goal-mouth pass from right winger Martin St. Louis.

The Maple Leafs (7-5-2) tied the score 4-4 at 7:27 on a point shot by Polak, who picked up his second goal of the season with right winger David Clarkson setting a screen in front of the net.

Komarov gave the Maple Leafs the lead about six minutes later with his first goal of the season on a pass from defenseman Jake Gardiner after defenseman Matt Hunwick failed to get the puck out of the Rangers’ defensive zone.

Komarov is popular with his teammates and the fans.

“He’s just a funny, a good guy to be around, and he plays hard,” Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said. “He speaks about five different languages and mumbles in all of them.”

The Rangers scored 53 seconds into the game when Kreider tipped in a shot from the right point by defenseman Kevin Klein for his fourth goal of the season.

The Maple Leafs tied the score at 8:27 of the first during a two-man advantage. Kessel snapped home his eighth goal of the season from the edge of the crease on a pass from left winger James van Riemsdyk.

Toronto took a 2-1 lead at 15:11 of the first on the second goal of the season by Holland, a short-handed effort set up by Komarov’s takeaway.

Toronto led 3-1 at with 61 seconds remaining in the first on the third goal of the season by Panik after Leafs defenseman Cody Franson had a shot blocked. The Rangers got one back 21 seconds later when Zuccarello notched his second goal of the season on a 26-foot snap shot.

The Rangers forged a 3-3 tie at 17:44 of the second period as Hagelin jammed in third goal of the season off a pass from center Dominic Moore after a sloppy clearing attempt by the Leafs.

NOTES: Rangers C Derek Stepan played his first game of the season on Saturday after missing the first 12 games because of a broken leg sustained training camp. Stepan had career bests of 57 points and 40 assists last season. ... New York has signed D Tomas Kaberle to a tryout contract. ... Maple Leafs C Daniel Winnik (head) who was knocked out in a spill during the shootout loss at Colorado on Thursday, did not play Saturday. LW Josh Leivo was called up from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on an emergency basis on Friday and played against the Rangers. ... Maple Leafs D Jake Gardiner (left knee) was a game-time decision after taking a puck on the knee on Thursday. He played and D Stuart Percy was scratched. ... The Leafs visit the Ottawa Senators for a game on Sunday. ... The Rangers are home to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.