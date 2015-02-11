Zuccarello propels Rangers past Leafs

TORONTO -- The New York Rangers made it difficult for themselves.

After dominating for two periods and taking a 4-2 lead into the third, they allowed the Toronto Maple Leafs to tie the game at 4.

It took the second goal of the game by right winger Mats Zuccarello at 14:04 of the third to give the Rangers a 5-4 victory on Tuesday.

“The second one was just close your eyes and shoot and good things happen,” said Zuccarello, who has 10 goals on the season. “We should have killed if off before that. We didn‘t. They did a good job, they came back, we gave them some easy goals and we can learn from that.”

“I was pretty disappointed with the whole team after two periods,” Maple Leafs interim coach Peter Horachek said. “They totally outworked us for two periods. We seemed to be standing around, lethargic. We didn’t forecheck, we didn’t win any 50-50 battles and we put ourselves in a bad situation. We kept ourselves close enough that we could get back into it. The disappointing thing is that when you play that bad for two periods and get a chance to tie the game in the third, you would like to think you could keep then keep those points.”

The winning goal came on a shot from the high slot on a pass from left winger Rick Nash, who picked up three assists in the game.

Defenseman Dan Boyle, right winger Kevin Hayes and center Dominic Moore also scored for the Rangers.

Center Derick Brassard and defenseman Marc Staal each had two assists for New York (31-16-5).

Defenseman Morgan Rielly scored twice and defenseman Stephane Robidas and center Daniel Winnik also scored for the Maple Leafs (23-28-4), who snapped an 11-game winless streak on Saturday.

James Reimer, starting in the Maple Leafs goal for the third game in a row, made 34 saves.

Cam Talbot stopped 30 shots in the Rangers goal.

“We played real strong in the first two periods but in the third there we got back on our heels a little bit,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “They had a real strong push but at the end of the night it’s about finding ways to win and that’s what we did.”

Rielly scored his second goal of the game and his seventh of the season only 20 seconds into the third period to cut the Rangers lead to 4-3. Rielly snapped home a shot from the high slot to convert a pass from Winnik.

Winnik tied the game at 4 at 6:46 of the third when his pass from behind the goal line to the left of the net deflected in off a New York defender for his fifth goal of the season.

“We tried to make a push at the end and unfortunately fell short,” Maple Leafs defenseman Cody Franson said. “Puck management and one-on-one battles were the factors.”

Boyle scored his seventh goal of the season at 2:57 of the first period, converting a pass from behind the net from Brassard, who beat Rielly to a puck that was shot in by Nash.

Nash and Brassard also assisted on Zuccarello’s first goal of the game at 10:37 that put New York ahead 2-0. Rielly notched his sixth goal of the season from the left faceoff circle six seconds into a power play at 15:39 of the first to trim New York’s lead to 2-1. Defenseman Dan Girardi was serving a boarding penalty.

Each team scored early in the second period. Hayes put the Rangers ahead 3-1 with his eighth of the season at 1:42 from the left side of the crease after a backhand attempt by Staal.

The Maple Leafs got one back at 2:08 on Robidas’ first goal of the season, a floating shot from the point that fooled Talbot.

Moore scored his fifth goal of the season while the Rangers were killing a penalty to take a 4-2 lead. It came on a shot from near the right boards at 10:33 of the second with Brassard serving a tripping penalty.

NOTES: RW David Clarkson was a healthy scratch from the Toronto lineup for the second straight game. He also was not in uniform for Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers that snapped an 11-game winless streak. ... G James Reimer started his third straight game for the Maple Leafs. The last time he started three games in a row was March 16-19 of last season, all Leafs losses. ... The Maple Leafs returned D Petter Granberg and G Antoine Bibeau to the AHL Marlies. ... An MRI determined that RW Jesper Fast (sprained knee) will be out of the Rangers lineup for two-to-three weeks. ... The Maple Leafs will visit the New York Islanders for a game on Thursday. The Rangers will play the second game of a four-game trip on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche.