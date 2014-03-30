Preview: Rangers at Oilers

After coming up short versus one Alberta representative, the New York Rangers try their luck against the other when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. New York saw its five-game winning streak come to an end with a 4-3 setback versus Calgary on Friday in the opener of its four-game road trip. The loss proved costly as the Rangers’ lead over third-place Philadelphia in the Metropolitan Division was trimmed to just one point.

Cam Talbot will make his third start since the Olympic break and second versus Edmonton this season. Talbot made 29 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Oilers at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 6. Edmonton improved to 2-3-0 on its six-game homestand with a 4-3 overtime victory over Anaheim on Friday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), TSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (41-30-4): Coach Alain Vigneault plans to reunite former Tampa Bay teammates Martin St. Louis and Brad Richards on a line with Carl Hagelin in an effort to get the newest Ranger on track. “I‘m trying to find my game,” St. Louis told the New York Daily News in response to his 13-game goalless drought with his new team. “I haven’t gone through this in a long time, so it’s a little bit of uncharted territory.”

ABOUT THE OILERS (26-39-9): Ryan Jones suffered a torn posterior cruciate ligament injury and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Dallas Eakins told the team’s website on Saturday. “We’ve got a ton of guys right now that are banged up and some guys that have been playing big minutes and we’ve got to do our best to get them ready for the games,” Eakins said. Defenseman Philip Larsen is expected to play in Jones’ place against the Rangers.

OVERTIME

1. New York has scored on just one of its last 22 power-play opportunities.

2. Edmonton G Ben Scrivens will receive his third start versus the Rangers this season. Scrivens has stymied New York, stopping 72-of-73 shots to pick up one victory apiece with Los Angeles and the Oilers.

3. Rangers C J.T. Miller was benched for the entire third period on Friday and will be a healthy scratch versus Edmonton, Vigneault confirmed to the Daily News.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Oilers 2