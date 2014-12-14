Preview: Rangers at Oilers

After enjoying a four-day break, the New York Rangers take to the ice for the second time in two nights as they continue their road trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. New York proved to be well-rested as it began its four-game trek Saturday with a dominant 5-1 triumph at Vancouver. The Rangers scored the first five goals of the contest, with captain Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller tallying 43 seconds apart early in the first period and Mats Zuccarello registering his sixth career two-goal performance.

Edmonton has reverted back to its losing ways after ending its 11-game slide last Sunday against San Jose. The Oilers fell to the Sharks on the road two nights later and were swept of a home-and-home series by league-leading Anaheim as they dropped to 1-11-1 versus Pacific Division rivals. Tyler Pitlick and defenseman Jeff Petry scored in Friday’s 4-2 home loss by Edmonton, which allowed the first three goals of the contest.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (13-10-4): Rick Nash continued his torrid pace Saturday, registering a pair of assists to extend his point streak to a career high-tying nine games. The veteran has collected six goals and five assists during his run. Kevin Hayes also has been hot, recording two tallies and three assists on his five-game point streak.

ABOUT THE OILERS (7-18-5): Pitlick, whose goal on Friday was his second in 16 career NHL games, is expected to play on a line with David Perron and Mark Arcobello on Sunday. And the 23-year-old right wing couldn’t be happier. ”I think it’ll be great,“ said Pitlick, who played on a unit alongside Arcobello with Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League. ”I‘m familiar with him and we’re kind of familiar with each other. We can trust each other, so I think it’ll be good to have that factor.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has recorded a point in five of his last seven games.

2. McDonagh and fellow D Marc Staal each scored their first goal of the campaign for New York.

3. LW Taylor Hall leads Edmonton with eight goals but has gone eight games without a tally.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Oilers 2